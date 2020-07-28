Trump moves to sidestep anti-proliferation agreements

letter to editor stock image

The longer he stays in office, the more President Donald Trump tries to erode the concept of security through arms control.

President Trump recently signed a measure allowing U.S. arms contractors to bypass a 33-year-old arms control treaty and sell more large armed drones to foreign militaries, a State Department official said. The administration is sidestepping the Missile Control Technology Regime, a 1987 agreement between 35 countries to stop the proliferation of missiles and missile technology, including unmanned delivery systems of nuclear technology. Reports stated that the decision will allow U.S. defense manufacturers to sell weapons to countries previously barred due to human rights violations. Under the new policy, drones that fly at distances under 800 kilometers per hour are not covered by the pact’s strict rules. The White House said last week that the MCT pact was outdated, that it gave an unfair advantage to countries outside the pact and that it hurt U.S. industry. The changes create markets for the sale of General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper and Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Bob Menendez (D -N.J.) said the new policy was “reckless” and that it would open the sale of weapons to human rights abusers. Menendez said in a statement: “to disregard this policy now is likely to undermine the credibility and influence of the MTCR generally, which also coordinates international controls on the sale and spread of dangerous ballistic missiles and technology around the world.”

U.S. defense companies have been pushing for the change because it allows them to offer their products in markets claimed by Chinese and Israeli contractors, as neither country is a part of the pact. This adds to the growing number of treaties the U.S. has left since the beginning of Trump’s term, as we have left the Intermediate Nuclear-Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty. Critics say the move to undermine MCT would allow other countries like Russia to undermine agreements and pick and choose deals to their advantage.

The recent move, like the leaving of other treaties, makes the geopolitical tensions between our country and China and Russia worse. The two countries are aligned in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. They might counter our undermining of the MCT with a move of their own. Perhaps Russia and China will proliferate drones or some other form of weaponry. Former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski said that “human rights are the genuine, historical inevitability of our times.” Leaving this treaty also steps on the idea of human rights.

To secure our country, we must meld the idea of human rights and arms control. The diplomatic arm of our government could work to extend the MCT pact to the countries the Trump administration said have an unfair advantage. In addition, arms control must take a front seat over the profits of defense contractors and the whims of populist nationalism.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project executive director