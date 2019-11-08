Trump not keeping his promises

letter to editor stock image

We the people are given very few of ways to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions.

We cannot arrest a president for blatantly murdering anyone, regardless of guilt or motive. When government is divided and political parties cannot agree if the sky is blue or the grass is green, how can anything be done to make sure politicians uphold the law?

What the president did was blatantly corrupt. You cannot use the position of the presidency to obtain dirt on political enemies. This isn’t North Korea, although the president and Fox News have become one and the same.

There will be a time when we look back at this administration and regret how we traded our values for a slick-talking con man who only cut taxes for the wealthiest. His promises weren’t kept, and his merchandise is made in China. He was never America first, and his policies will make America last.

Ryan Hurt

Granite City