Trump supporter gets Mueller conclusions wrong

This is in response to Barb Duff’s letter of May 10, 2019. Duff says that the 34 Mueller indictments had nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his administration. That’s not true. Let’s take the indictment and conviction of Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Then there’s the indictment of Trump’s campaign adviser, Rick Gates. How about the indictment and conviction of Trump’s foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos? Next there’s the indictment of Trump’s White House National security adviser, Michael Flynn. Again, there is the indictment and conviction of Trump’s fixer and personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Last but not least is the indictment of Trump’s longtime friend and veteran political operative, Roger Stone. Do you still say the indictments had nothing to do with Trump or his administration?

As far as your analysis of Mueller’s obstruction conclusions go, you got that wrong, too. Mr. Mueller cited 10 instances where Trump obstructed the investigation. Since Mueller works for the Department of Justice, it is the DOJ’s belief that a “sitting president can’t be indicted while in office.” Since Mueller operated within those parameters, he left his conclusions to go forward with Congress, NOT Mr. Barr. In fact, Mr. Barr lied to the public about Mueller’s conclusions. Mueller turned over his report to Barr, but it is up to Congress to pursue indictment, censure or impeachment of the president. As of this date, there are more than 700 former federal prosecutors who state that if Trump wasn’t president, he would be prosecuted on many counts of obstruction and likely found guilty.

Duff says, “Trump hasn’t interfered into the investigation.” Not true. 1) Trump asked then-FBI director James Comey to “see his way” to letting former National Security adviser Michael Flynn off the hook from criminal investigation. But Comey didn’t do it. 2) Trump told then White House Counsel Don McGahn to call Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to remove Mueller from his appointment as special counsel, but McGahn didn’t do it. 3) Trump told aides Corey Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn to tell former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to partly unrecuse himself and limit the investigation to Russian interference in future elections, not in 2016. They didn’t do it. 4) Trump attempted to influence McGahn’s testimony to Mueller’s team to keep him from speaking fully about Trump’s efforts to remove Mueller, but McGahn didn’t listen to him. Sounds like interference to me.

As far as our crumbling infrastructure or any issues on Trump’s agenda, he just holds “photo ops” and spouts that he is going to do “great things,” and then nothing gets done because it’s all talk. Just what his base wants to hear.

I do believe there are issues that need attention at the southern border, but it’s not Trump’s phony issues like “all immigrants are criminals” who come into the U.S.A. Most people entering the southern border are families seeking asylum from violence from countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. If Trump hadn’t stopped the aid going to help those countries, there would be less people leaving them.

With regards to your view on having a conservative Supreme Court, the people today should have the rights that they fought for and have those same rights not in jeopardy of being taken away. It might be the end of Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to choose. It could be the end of the Supreme Court as a check on executive powers. During Watergate, President Richard Nixon attempted to invoke executive privilege to avoid release of the tapes that had been recorded of him. The Supreme Court then ruled unanimously that Nixon had to surrender the tapes. The fact that the ruling was unanimous makes it a tough precedent to overrule, but an executive-friendly conservative majority on the court today could rule in Trump’s favor if he tried to invoke similar privilege. In fact, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has previously argued that US v. Nixon was wrongly decided.

As for taking the “low road,” Trump lives and operates there. That “low road” mentality is a requirement for someone to serve in Trump’s administration or cabinet.

One more thing: my drinking habits are fine, though I did need some water to swallow some of your alternative facts getting stuck in my throat. You should take your own advice: “I would hope the people can get over their issues and see things for what they are.” If you are truly looking to see things how they really are, you won’t find that vision of reality with Sean Hannity or Alex Jones. So, based on your views and who you support, what’s your favorite flavor of Kool-Aid?

Robert Clyde

Alton