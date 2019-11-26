Trump supporter gets schooled

letter to editor stock image

This is in response to Mr. Jones’ letter of Nov. 22.

For all his inaccurate comments and conspiracy theories of the deep state propagated by Fox state TV, Mr. Jones’ opinion all boils down to “the world is flat” mentality. Most of us know better. The non-elected government personnel are on the up and up, working only to serve our country. But there are those like Mr. Jones, who thinks that if decisions aren’t made by Republicans, the outcome will be bad.

So, where was Mr. Jones living during the Obama years? Was it outside the United States? Was he in a coma or did he have amnesia? Maybe he was born in 2017 and didn’t live through the experience of President Obama’s economy. Well, let me enlighten you. President George W. Bush handed over to President Obama the Great Recession. Unemployment was at 10 percent; millions of people lost their jobs, homes and retirement savings. The investment and banking industry was in the toilet. The causes were widespread failures in financial regulation, including the Federal Reserve’s failure to curb toxic mortgages; too many financial firms acting recklessly and taking on too much risk; excessive borrowing and risk by households and Wall Street; key policymakers lacking a full understanding of the financial system they oversaw; and systemic breaches in accountability and ethics at all levels.

So, over those eight years, Obama’s policies and that of the federal government moved unemployment from 10 percent to 4.7 percent. At seven and half years, the Obama recovery was one of the longest on record.

Obama gave Trump an economy that was growing steadily, with large numbers of jobs being created on a regular basis and living standards moving up. The size of the budget deficit, the level of consumer confidence, and the leverage ratios in the financial system were healthier at the end of Obama’s presidency than when he took office.

In contrast, Trump has stocked his administration with individuals hostile to Social Security, Medicare, public schools, regulation, labor unions, and affirmative action. If Trump and his team’s policies are enacted in their entirety, we could look back to Obama’s eight years as but a temporary stopping point on the road to full plutocracy.

Also, how come we don’t hear from Trump or the Republicans about Trump’s tax cut for the rich? It gave millionaires (Trump) big tax breaks, as well as corporations. According to Trump, these corporations were supposed to give their workers pay increases, but instead these corporations bought back their stock to push up the value for shareholders. The workers and the middle class got next to nothing when compared to the rich. Plus, the middle class lost significant tax breaks it had prior to the “tax cut.” The top 1 percent, earning $1 million or more, got a tax break of $69,660 for 2018, while only one-fifth of middle income workers got an average tax cut of $870 for an average household earning $50,000 to $75,000. Oops! I guess I wouldn’t bring up Trump’s tax cut either.

Next, Mr. Jones doesn’t seem to understand that Trump holding up aid to the Ukraine and a White House presidential meeting for a publicly announced investigation into a rival, Joe Biden, and his son, and the 2016 election, all for his personal gain, is illegal. It doesn’t serve the national interests of the United States, only Trump’s. This is a betrayal of the president’s oath of office and cannot go unchecked. Also, Trump regularly accepts payments from foreign sources to his company while in office, and so do the Trump children. This is Corruption 101.

As for impeachment, it’s not about Democrat or Republican. It’s about right and wrong; it’s about the rule of law. I hope the House votes to impeach Trump because that shows that at least the Democrats are doing their sworn duty to investigate Trump’s abuse of power, his obstruction of justice, corruption and bribery schemes. It’s mandated in the Constitution that Congress has the right to investigate the president, as Congress is an equal branch of government.

One of the differences between the Nixon impeachment investigation and Trump’s is that the Republicans in Nixon’s time put country and people over their party. Those Republicans not only knew the difference between right and wrong, they defended it. Congress had proof Nixon was guilty, but Nixon resigned before getting impeached.

Today, the House Republicans and probably the ones in the Senate are putting their party before the United States, its Constitution and its people. They are looking the other way as Trump gets away with numerous “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including extortion and bribery.

When it’s time for the Republicans to vote, Americans and the rest of the world will see which Republicans supported the rule of law, right over wrong, and the ones that don’t.

If the Republicans vote the way Mr. Jones expects them to then, probably, Trump won’t be removed from office. Then, Americans will still be passengers in Trump’s clown car until the 2020 election. Trump will be voted out of office even with the help of his “puppet master,” Putin. Democrats will maintain the majority in the House, gain control in the Senate and win the presidency.

Whatever Trump does after the loss of his second election run, he’ll hear from the American people, “You’re fired.” The crook has left the building!

Robert Clyde

Alton