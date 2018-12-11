Trumpism’s risk for national security

letter to editor stock image

Donald Trump’s “America first” style of politics threatens the security of the American people and the world.

Trump’s ideology sees our country being threatened by “the other.” In domestic policy, that means the immigrants and the Muslims — look at Trump’s recent militarization of the border wall between our country and Mexico and his earlier ban on people from Muslim majority countries. In foreign policy, President Trump sees other nation-states — including established allies — as “the other.” His withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Treaty, and the suggestion we withdraw from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty proved that our president doesn’t see other countries as pieces of the puzzle in the game of peace and security.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country will develop new nuclear weapons in response to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the United States would no longer abide by the terms of the INF Treaty if Russia did not come into compliance within 60 days. If we withdraw from INF, then Russia isn’t cheating anymore because there is no treaty left to cheat on — as stated by former Secretary of State Colin Powell this week. In other words, there’s no method of control over Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball stated a withdrawal would mean a return to Cold War-type tensions over deployments of intermediate range missiles in Europe and in other parts of the world. The European Union has expressed concern about the withdrawal and has stated the treaty is intertwined with their security. Our country has done little diplomacy when it comes to bringing Russia back into compliance with the INF Treaty.

As the name suggests, arms control is a method of control — a method of controlling arms. For something to be controlled, there must be rules of behavior, and someone must establish groundwork for rules. Trumpism makes it hard for us to establish norms on the international stage because this way of thinking does not see the world as a place that’s ripe for agreements — the world is full of other countries that seek to do our country harm.

There needs to be a legal structure to control nuclear arms because of the dangers they present. First, a nuclear war between the United States and the Russian Federation would take millions and millions of lives. Second, false alarms also represent a danger. Former Defense Secretary William Perry — an advocate of banning nuclear arms — has said the danger of nuclear war is greater now than in the Cold War. He remembers a false alarm in 1979 when he served as President Jimmy Carter’s undersecretary of defense. He was awakened at 3 a.m. by a watch officer at the North American Aerospace Command. The officer told Perry 200 intercontinental ballistic missiles had been launched at our country from the Soviet Union. The situation was proven to be a false alarm. Relations between the United States and the Soviet Union were somewhat stable at the time, and this meant there was reason to question the accuracy of the watch officer’s report. Similar situations happened in the Soviet Union during the Cold War. One can only imagine what would have happened had an attack been launched because of a false alarm.

The third big point is the interaction between computer technology and nuclear weapons. Computer technology was in its infancy during World War II, when nuclear weapons were first developed, but now there are numerous ways a state or non-state actor can infiltrate a state’s nuclear weapons systems and launch an attack. In recent years, sophisticated hackers have become increasingly proficient at penetrating cyber-security walls.

In developing nuclear arms, man has perfected ways of destroying himself that did not exist in previous centuries. Securing and destroying the world’s nuclear weapons can’t be done by one country alone because of the issues they present. This requires a multilateral approach. The dangers of nuclear arms are the primary reason why Trumpism as a political tendency must be defeated!

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project