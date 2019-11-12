Truth — a concept foreign to Trump

letter to editor stock image

This is in response to Mr. Horn’s letter from Nov. 8, 2019, titled “What is truth?” Clearly, very little in his letter is of the truth. One true point is that despite Trump, American special forces did kill the ISIS leader al-Baghdadi.

However, the drivel in the remaining lines of the letter was not true. It read like conservative Fox State TV spin. Mr. Horn claims, “According to polls, most Americans know the mainstream media is now an essentially biased, corrupt enterprise existing to make money by promoting a point of view — not seeking the truth!” This view couldn’t be more wrong! The mainstream media searches for the truth, investigates the truth, corroborates the truth, then writes or speaks the truth. All of these steps are omitted when it comes from conservative media. The conservative media uses Trump’s propaganda as gospel. They repeat them as true or factual, yet almost always they are lies. Here’s a fact: Do you know how you can tell if Trump is lying? His lips are moving.

Life was so much more normal before Trump stumbled into the White House. Facts were facts, truth was truth, right was right, wrong was wrong, good was good, and evil was evil. Now, it’s like living in “Bizarro world.” Everything is the opposite of normal. In Trump’s world, wrong is right, evil is good and lies are truth. This is why Trump tweets. This is why Trump gives impromptu spin sessions outside the White House. He wants to control the narrative, truth be damned. According to Trump, the truth is what he says it is. If you fact-check his statements or comments and call him out on all the inaccuracies, he calls it “fake news.” When Trump tweets, he bypasses all the normal fact-checking stages that are required by the legitimate media outlets. His supporters accept his tweets as facts, including Fox State TV. Oh, how I yearn for normal times again.

Now I know that Mr. Horn is entitled to his opinion just as I am, but his opinion is not informed or based on facts or even reality. It’s based on Trump lies and conservative spin.

The last line in Mr. Horn’s letter is based on his opinion. I am now going to rewrite it as it should be, based in fact. Because he (Trump) gets his message out to the people by tweets, completely unfiltered or fact-checked by any media and his power to distort the truth. Now that’s true and accurate.

Robert Clyde

Alton