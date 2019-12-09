Truth in numbers

letter to editor stock image

Robert Clyde and I certainly look at the numbers differently. I just cannot see where this country needs 440 government agencies and 3 million bureaucrats to run this country, but instead congressmen and senators create these agencies. It is to avoid being on record for the wasted money and harm government regulations do to taxpayers. As government has grown ever larger, income inequality has increased accordingly. What does it take to see that connection? The reason is most budgets are spent internally and bureaucrats do not know what job training to provide. They have no insight into the job skills needed.

Recession did happen in Bush’s last year. But it was nearly over when Obama was elected. Recessions historically last about one year and then recovery in one year. Obama’s recovery lasted his full eight years, the longest in history. He grew so much government spending paying off followers and billions for his shovel-ready government spending projects, which finally got underway his last couple years. It was wasted spending after the fact.

Obama’s unemployment rate was the result of millions of workers dropping out of the workforce for lack of jobs. Then GDP growth was about 1.6 percent and inflation 1.8 percent and interest on savings 1.5 percent, all thereabouts. Thus, there was no growth; on inflation alone, savings accounts lost money. And 30,000 pages of tax laws is too much for me to understand. But those who make more money receive larger tax breaks. Seems simple to me, Mr. Clyde. Better yet, let’s change to a flat tax, say 15 percent with only dependents, mortgage interest and charity deductions. That is the only fair tax. President Trump’s tax cuts show how the economy can grow when taxpayers have more of their income to spend than the government. People spend more wisely and it is reflected today, with our economy growing more than any time in history. Only liberal Democrats can fabricate reasons to complain.

Causes of the financial crisis were many, but primarily the result of government meddling that caused the financial industry meltdown. Democrats passed a “no down payment home mortgage” law. Home sales and prices rose uncontrollably. The financial industry buys mortgages, combines them to back bonds banks purchase. Thousands of “no down low down mortgages” could not be paid and went under water. Then banks with too many bonds as assets not readily valued did not meet their required reserve of assets. The bonds were not without value but needed time to be revalued. Banks failed and created the financial crisis that is the result of congressmen’s good intentions gone bad. As always, too much government meddling to buy votes from people who could not afford to buy a house.

It is illegal for the Fed to create money to directly buy government bonds. The government would then be “borrowing from itself.” After bonds are sold on Wall Street, however, the Fed buys them back, which amounts to the same thing. That sounds illegal, even fraudulent, to me. But bankers, hedge funds and Wall Street got very rich buying $4 trillion in bonds for the Fed, for a commission, of course.

I am no economist, but the Fed’s policies fail to make sense. Even Keynes taught the key to pulling an economy out of recession is to increase demand. The Fed’s low interest rates are supposed to stimulate borrowing and consumer demand. But the Fed’s 2 percent interest rate has penalized savers while stocks are bought with cheap borrowed money.

Insofar as impeachment, it is a complete sham. Democrats have changed Trump’s violations every other month because Trump’s call to Ukraine was perfectly legal and not one penny of aid withheld. It is called negotiation. A president’s duty is to execute foreign policy, never Congress’ duty. Joe Biden running for president against President Trump is incidental to the call. Fact is, Biden was Obama’s vice president and illegally coerced Ukraine into giving his son Hunter a Barisma company board of directors seat for $50,000 per month. That is the crime Democrats choose to ignore.

A Democrat House will impeach Trump and the Republican Senate will exonerate him. Rather than sully Trump’s name, Democrats will look dumb for wasting three years instead of doing the job there were elected to do. Then our booming economy will re-elect Donald Trump president. It is obvious.

Ron Jones

Alton