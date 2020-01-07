Turning back from the road to war with Iran

letter to editor stock image

The decision by President Donald Trump to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani has made our country and the Middle East less secure and made the probability of war more likely.

Trump’s actions prove how little understanding he has of how our country interacts with the rest of the world. The president started escalating tensions with Iran in 2018 when he withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the treaty signed by President Barack Obama to control Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The exit from the treaty was followed by sanctions. Naturally, these actions are going to invite a kickback by Iran. Keep in mind, the treaty was designed to deter Iran, a rogue state, from having a destructive weapon and had nothing to do with the state’s despicable behavior on other fronts. Col. Larry Wilkerson, a former Army officer and official in the State Department under former Secretary of State Colin Powell, has been sounding the warning against Trump’s Iran approach from the beginning.

Soleimani was a horrific figure with much blood on his hands. However, Trump’s decision isn’t worth the risk. Our country faced immediate blowback after the attack. Allies like Israel and the United Kingdom, which both have conservative, center-right governments, distanced themselves from Trump’s strike. Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently won re-election, encouraged Trump to de-escalate the conflict with Iran. The wedge that the strike drove between the United States and its allies will make it hard for anyone to create any sort of order in the world.

Second, Iran said after the strike that it will not abide by the limits of the JCPOA. Iran and other signees remained in the treaty after the United States left. Should Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, it will set off a power-balancing act in the Middle East where countries like Saudi Arabia will acquire nuclear weapons to balance Iran’s power. There’s nothing that will make the region, our country, or the world less safe than more nuclear weapons. Since the inception of nuclear weapons in the 1940s, there have been close calls with nuclear security systems going through false alarms and nearly setting off nuclear wars.

Third, Iran has already said it will retaliate against Trump’s drone strike. This will set off a power-balancing act where each side will strike each other until someone decides to start a process of de-escalation. What’s the damage? No one can tell until the story has been written. Terrorism analyst Samantha Vinograd has said all Americans are targets. Killing Iran’s top general only makes Iran more likely to go for something more deadly than its previous strikes, such as the attack on one of Saudi Arabia’s oil tankers, because of the stature Soleimani had in Iran’s military.

Fourth, the strike put Iran’s reform movement on life support. The young in Iran want to move the country away from Iran’s hardline Islamic form of government; some want to do away with the theocracy altogether. The street protests that shook the country in November – connected to a faction called the Green Movement – were the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution. However, Trump’s strike has rallied even those who don’t like their own government around the government. Writer Nahid Siamdoust outlined this trend in the wonderful story “Silence Falls on Iran’s Protest Movement.” Trump’s strike has empowered those who support a hardline Islamic Republic – the same political faction that were also opponents of the JCPOA.

Finishing this increasingly sad story through speculation is tough indeed.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project

