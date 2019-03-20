Two candidates would consider Godfrey’s best interests

letter to editor stock image

After attending a candidate forum of Godfrey trustees, Mayor (Mike) McCormick writes about his concerns for the April 2 election. Mayor McCormick’s endorsement of Ben Allen and Dick Jones show cronyism rather than commitment to community.

Mayor McCormick mentioned special interests. Mr. Allen will benefit most if elected since he and his family have multiple business interests in Grafton, including the Loading Dock. He will certainly support the Lars Hoffman extension, because it would connect I-255 with the River Road and straight into Grafton, thus steering consumers and visitors away from Godfrey businesses. Google his name along with Grafton. You’ll be able to read all about his business enterprises — not in Godfrey, not even in Madison County.

Mr. Jones, despite living in Godfrey his whole life, doesn’t know the village has needs. When asked about issues facing Godfrey, Mr. Jones responded, “I don’t know that Godfrey has any big, major problems.” Residents affected by ineffective stormwater handling, every time it rains, don’t agree. Flooded streets, basements, and cars are a big issue. So are crumbling streets and sidewalks. At the candidate forum, he didn’t voice any kind of a platform. Mr. Jones doesn’t have a vision for Godfrey — he’s just a friend of the mayor.

Virginia Woulfe-Beile and Joseph Springman are the only candidates who bring vision and solutions to the table. Godfrey is a large land mass, and Ms. Woulfe-Beile’s foresight and planning experience considers our infrastructure and services. Her vision for Godfrey reflects how sprawl stresses emergency responders; our firefighters are already underfunded. Mr. Springman got down to the nuts and bolts of Godfrey. His report that only 17 percent of Godfrey’s roads are in good condition is shameful. He knows that the infrastructure is already in trouble and has the experience to tackle these problems.

Godfrey is a great place to live. We must elect candidates who appreciate all Godfrey has to offer and have the knowledge and skills to move it forward.

Lynne Burnett

Godfrey