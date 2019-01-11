Vice and venom

Mary at the Movies

Depending on your political leanings, you will either find “Vice” an interesting movie and wonder how Dick Cheney escaped being indicted, or you will think, “those darn Hollywood liberals, how can they defame our vice president?”

“Vice” is about Cheney’s rise to power from his home state of Wyoming to the West Wing. Academy Award winner Christian Bale looks and sounds like him, even down to the sneer. Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell of “3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” fame is George W. Bush. Although he looks and sounds like the president, he wasn’t as believable for me as Bale.

Academy Award nominee Steve Carell plays Donald Rumsfeld, Cheney’s mentor who should have watched his back.

Five-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams plays Cheney’s wife, Lynne. In their early years, Cheney is a Yale dropout who is not too ambitious and hits the bottle a little too frequently. Lynne tells him to either shape up or ship out; she doesn’t want to be married to a sot. I think this is one of the most powerful scenes in the film.

With all the great performances, it is not surprising this film was nominated for six Golden Globes. This is a strong cast.

“Vice” was written by and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, who got his start as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and uses his wit to turn a serious drama into a droll film audiences will find amusing.

It’s good I knew Bale starred in this, because the makeup folks made him looks so much like Cheney I would never have recognized the actor.

“Vice” is showing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

R, 4 1/2 stars

