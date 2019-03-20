Vote for Candidates for Accountability in Lewis and Clark election

letter to editor stock image

To any and all concerned citizens in the Lewis and Clark Community College taxing district:

First, let me say that I went to college at Lewis and Clark and ended up with an associate’s degree from Belleville Area College using most of my credits earned at Lewis and Clark. I enjoyed my experience at Lewis and Clark immensely. The community college system allowed me to continue my education without the terribly high cost associated with most four-year universities.

Lewis and Clark was a good school and it provided me, as it does for many, a stepping stone without breaking the bank. At least that is how it used to be. What I don’t understand is why my property taxes have gone up so much, about 30 percent in the last 5 or 6 years, when I understand that the number of students is going down. I believe they are down about 20 percent in the last 10 years or so.

Perhaps this is because, at the same time, tuitions have been rising. The taxpayer is paying more and more to educate fewer and fewer students. Where is the money going? We need answers, and I believe the Candidates for Accountability, Charles Hanfelder, Kevin Rust, and Julie Johnson, will dig in, get those answers and fix the problems.

The other three people have been on the board a long time and have shown they won’t get the job done. I am voting for Hanfelder, Rust, and Johnson, and you should too.

Kevin Weidner

Bunker Hill