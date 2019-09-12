Want more stuff to do? Support what you already have.

“There is nothing to do here, nothing happening in our area! We have to go to other communities to be entertained and have fun with our friends.” I hear it over and over and it comes from people of all ages.

Hey, I will be the first to tell you I have a long list of things I would love to have in this community: more retail, more jobs, entertainment venues for different age groups, etc. I don’t have the ability to finance any of them, but I am willing to work to help get them here and will definitely support them if and when they come.

Let’s take a look at the month of August in our area and what people are doing to make a difference.

Did you know downtown business owners are underwriting the cost of live music for Music in the Park starting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday night at Civic Park?

Another example: on the first Saturday morning of each month, starting in May, Mechelle Smith and Brenda Whitaker host the Melting Pot. This event satisfies the love of the crafters and serves as a farmers market for the rest of us. Because of the great participation, this 5-year-old event in Civic Park just continues to get bigger every year. And look at what one city block, just across the street from the park, provides: an answer to satisfy anyone’s appetite. You can start with a very early morning breakfast at the Granite City Diner, lunch and great snacks from the vendors at the park, then later Saturday evening you could enjoy dinner at Lascelles, take in a movie and then how about a new ale just brewed at Clancy’s or maybe a midnight snack at the diner.

For the older generation, we saw the Granite City High School’s Old Grads Reunion. This was an evening where hundreds of people renewed old friendships and certainly didn’t show their age, as they continued to party at Bindy’s, Clancy’s and classmates’ homes until very late.

For the past 8 years, the second week in August brings thousands of people (estimated 15,000) who attend the annual Party at the Beach. This two-day event is put together each year by Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano, where he presents nationally recognized musical groups, a carnival for the children, hot air balloons, great food from all types of nonprofit organizations and food trucks. This year he outdid himself with the headliners Portrait, Ambrosia, Night Ranger and Atlanta Rhythm Section. It was a great weekend of fabulous music, super food, dancing and visiting with neighbor after neighbor — this was a real party as always. Thanks, Mayor Mike.

That same Saturday evening was a party in Lincoln Place. The street was closed at Niedringhaus Avenue and Walnut Street for the party at Ernie’s and Annie’s that featured Mellchel & Jeff Smith. The party also featured Joe Failoni to sing all the Sinatra songs you always want to hear.

This August, Granite City’s own Hollywood star Amy Holland Pennell brought her production company Holland/St. James home to Granite City, and our high school. This was the answer to her lifetime dream of presenting “Gypsy” to include her family and friends from many areas around the country. The audience loved Margaret Holland Pennell and her entire family performing together. Beverly Scroggins truly starred as Mama Rose, delivering song after song for three hours with a live orchestra, which truly added a great dimension to the entire evening. It was, of course, the true talent of Amy, along with Melissa Kimble, London Kimble, Mark Lull, John Manoogian, Rebecca Kozyak-Cowley and a cast of more than 50 people that made it an event this community will not soon forget. Amy coordinated and directed much of this show from California, flying back and forth for rehearsals, and then gave us two evening performances and a Sunday matinée. As a community, we need to be thanking these very talented neighbors and residents for sharing their talent with us. We can feel very smug about it because again, you can’t show me another neighboring community with this caliber of talent, who are so willing to give so much back to their community.

And now we need to get ready for the thousands of people who will be coming into our area attending our big Indy Race on Aug. 24 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The event places us on the map. ESPN and other television stations will be broadcasting this race nationally and as well as internationally. I hope you have your tickets! I do! Hey, are you aware there are 15 other races in August on the oval, plus 9 scheduled events on the drag strip in August.

Tri City Speedway has a race every weekend in August. For the more quiet type of entertainment, The Novel Idea Board Gamery offers you a wide selection of board game competition.

Please, let’s start looking at what people are trying to accomplish in their own ways. They are trying to make a difference; we need to be appreciating and supporting their efforts. The downtown business leaders have planned a very energetic holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23, through the year’s end. Let’s join their effort by supporting these local businesses, local events and activities. Let’s proudly start inviting family and friends to be part of our community celebrations. We are not going to be getting more restaurants, more retail and more entertainment venues if statistics show we don’t support the ones we have. We have a whole lot of people who truly care and are truly trying to help make this a better place for all of us. I will see you out there.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter