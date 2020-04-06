Wasting away in coronaville

So we’ve been in self-isolation for a few weeks now and one thing’s for sure: This coronavirus thing is really putting a cramp in my lifestyle.

It sure has changed the way we live. But I for one have been able to adapt fairly well. Take this whole social distancing thing. People have been practicing that with me my entire life so I’m used to it. And it’s always been well beyond the 6 feet suggested.

Wearing a mask in public is what most of my friends have encouraged me to do ever since I stopped trick-or-treating. They feel it’s better for the good of the whole if I were to pretend every day is Halloween. People have enough to scare them without my face getting involved.

I’m having fun with the whole hoarding thing. Every once in a while, I load up the car with as many toilet paper rolls as I can carry and parade around local stores with the rolls in my shopping cart acting like I’m looking for something else. I enjoy watching people scurry around the aisles acting crazy, trying to figure out where I got the stuff.

Home life is changing, too. We are trying to make things interesting and have a friendly wager between ourselves as to what we will succumb to first: this virus thing or my cooking. (Bad jokes came in third if you’re wondering.) We do have a saying at our house: where there’s smoke, there’s dinner.

At least those of us who are tech-savvy like me are finding it easier to adapt. There are tools out there if you’re bored that can help, like Snapgram or Instachat, that can keep you in touch socially. I even got a record four number of visits to my MySpace page last week. Three were from people I never knew due to keystroke errors and the other one was me.

And videoconferencing has replaced teleconferencing. Even my bill collectors don’t mind meeting that way nowadays. While it solves the whole social distancing thing, they still ask me to keep my mask on.

Out in the real world, even the pigeons are suffering. There’s nobody to feed them now that they’ve banned us from going to the parks. Maybe the squirrels will take care of them until we’re able to get back to normal.

And finally, the virus has reportedly even invaded our Navy and has been rumored to be infecting the entire Sixth Fleet. It was no surprise as they discovered there was a carrier in the group.

