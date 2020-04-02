We aren’t going anywhere

Uncertainty.

That word has taken on an entirely new meaning for most of us in the last month. Whether it is uncertainty about the future of your job, uncertainty about your safety in public, or anything else connected to the pandemic, the one thing “certain” about “uncertainty” is that it is now the new normal.

The numbers can be overwhelming. Some people’s irresponsibility in a crisis is frustrating. Losses are already beginning to be felt, even in our area.

And so, how we choose to react and adapt to these strange times is not quite as clear.

Above all, we can look out for one another. Stay home to protect yourself and others in the community who may be more vulnerable. Support your local restaurants through gift certificates or carryout and drive-through options. Make encouraging phone calls to friends who may be exhausted workers in the medical field.

For our part, we plan to continue to bring you the content you have come to expect. Closings, postponements, area updates, facts over fear, local heroes — as our coverage shifts to reflect the times, we want you to know we are here for you. And you can return the favor. Do you have a friend or a neighbor whose selflessness is shining a light through the dark? We want to recognize them. Send your story ideas to fredpollard@advantagenews.com.

What you need from us may change. The way we present the information to you may evolve. But we are not going anywhere.

Stories of hope.

That is what we will bring you.

You’re still here.

And so are we.