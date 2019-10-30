What is truth?

letter to editor stock image

When President Trump took office less than three years ago, ISIS was beheading or burning people alive on a weekly basis. He vowed then that America would hunt down and kill the ISIS butcher responsible. This past weekend, American forces did what President Trump said America would do. You would think that the mainstream media would put aside their hatred for Trump and be happy that we had rid the world of this barbaric ISIS leader — but not the Washington Post! Their headline read, “Al Baghdadi Islamic Scholar Dies At Age 48.” That’s like saying mass murderer Jeffery Dahmer — who butchered his victims — was a chef, or a drug pusher was an unlicensed pharmacist. This paper’s headline on the day of Trump’s inauguration read, “Let the impeachment hearings begin.”

According to polls, most Americans know the mainstream media is now an essentially biased, corrupt enterprise existing to make money by promoting a point of view — not seeking the truth! It used to be the editorial page of newspapers had the liberal view on the left side and the conservative one on the right. The conservative viewpoint is not even published now. Conservative thought is shouted down on college campuses and conservative speakers are not allowed to speak. Ninety-one percent of the news coverage of Trump is negative. The media’s hatred of this president is unbelievable. Why? Because he gets his message out to people by tweets, completely unfiltered by the media and its power to distort his message!

Garland Horn

Granite City