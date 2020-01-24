Who do I contact — Social Security or Medicare?

Buchheit

Social Security offers retirement, disability, and survivors benefits. Medicare provides health insurance. Because these services are often related, you may not know which agency to contact for help. The list below can help you quickly figure out where to go. Please share this list with family and friends.

You can do much of your Medicare business with Social Security online.

How do I report a death? Contact your local Social Security office or call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)

How can I check Medicare eligibility? www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare

How do I sign up for Hospital Insurance? (Part A) www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare

How do I sign up for Medical Insurance? (Part B) www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare

How do I apply for Extra Help with Medicare Prescription drug coverage? (Part D) www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp

How to appeal an income-related monthly adjustment amount decision? (For people who pay a higher Part B or D premium, if their income is over a certain amount.) www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/disability/appeal.html

How can I request a replacement Medicare card online? www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount

If I already get benefits or have Medicare, how do I report a change of address or phone number? www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount

Where do I find publications about Medicare? www.ssa.gov/pubs/?topic=Medicare or www.medicare.gov/publications

Medicare also offers many online services where you can find out:

What does Medicare cover? www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers

How can I check the status of Medicare Part A or B claims? www.mymedicare.gov

Where do I find forms for filing a Medicare appeal or let someone speak with Medicare on my behalf? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/how-do-i-file-an-appeal

What do Medicare health and prescription drug plans in my area cost, and what services do they offer? www.medicare.gov/plan-compare

Which doctors, health care providers, and suppliers participate in Medicare? www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/find-compare-doctors-hospitals-other-providers

Where can I find out more about a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and enroll? www.medicare.gov/drug-coverage-part-d/how-to-get-prescription-drug-coverage

Where can I find a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy in my area? www.medicare.gov/medigap-supplemental-insurance-plans

Ready to retire? Apply online with Social Security

It’s never too early to start planning for retirement and our online tools can help. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to access your my Social Security account to get a personalized estimate of your retirement benefits based on your earnings record. Once you have an account, you can use our Retirement Calculator to check out how your benefits change at different ages. Don’t have a my Social Security account? You can create one at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount or you can use our online Retirement Estimator to get benefit estimates at www.socialsecurity.gov/estimator.

You can also use your my Social Security account to see your entire work history to be sure we have all of your wages recorded correctly, which is important because we base your benefit amount on the earnings reported to us. If you find an error with your work history, read this publication for more information: www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf.

When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can conveniently complete our online application in as little as 15 minutes at www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/retirement. We will contact you if we need any further information. You can check the status of your application through your online account.

You can apply online for Social Security retirement benefits, or benefits as a spouse, if you:

Are at least 61 years and 9 months old.

Are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record.

Have not already applied for retirement benefits.

Want your benefits to start no later than 4 months in the future. (We cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than 4 months in advance)

Find out more about our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.

Get your Social Security Benefit Statement

Tax season is approaching, and we have made replacing your annual Benefit Statement even easier. The Benefit Statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received from us in the previous year so you know how much Social Security income to report to the IRS on your tax return.

If you live in the United States and you need a replacement form SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, simply go online and get an instant, printable replacement form using your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. A replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S is available for the previous tax year after February 1.

If you already have a my Social Security account, you can log in to your account to view and print your SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can save the document to your computer or email it to yourself. If you don’t have a my Social Security account, creating one is very easy to do and usually takes less than 10 minutes.

If you’re a noncitizen who lives outside of the United States and you received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we will send you form SSA-1042S in the mail. The forms SSA-1099 and SSA-1042S are not available for people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

With a personal my Social Security account, you can do much of your business with us online. If you receive benefits or have Medicare, your personal my Social Security account is also the best way to:

Request a replacement Social Security number card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

Get your benefit verification letter.

Check your benefit and payment information.

Change your address and phone number.

Change your direct deposit information.

Request a replacement Medicare card.

Report your wages if you work and receive Social Security disability insurance or SSI benefits. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov to find more about our online services.

Social Security and America Saves Week

This year, America Saves Week runs from Feb. 24-29. The week is an opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits. It’s also a great time for people to assess their own saving status, as planning and saving are key to a successful retirement.

ASW is the perfect time to promote our shared mission of helping millions of people prepare for their future. Join the #ASW20 movement by using this hashtag when posting about your savings goals.

It’s never too early to start planning for your retirement. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. Savers with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org.

To help you with your retirement saving goals, we have many tools for retirement planning. You can access our online information and resources at www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/retire.

It’s never too late for you to begin saving. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow. Our website for young workers at www.socialsecurity.gov/people/earlycareer has resources that can help you secure today and tomorrow.

Apply online for Medicare

Did you know that you can apply online for Medicare, even if you are not ready to retire? We can help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits based on your individual and family circumstances. Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and usually no required documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.

Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare to begin. There, you can apply for Medicare and find other important information. If you’re eligible for Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.

Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help with their Medicare prescription drug plan costs. To qualify for the Extra Help, a person must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. For more information on Extra Help, read www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10525.pdf.

You may also be interested in reading these publications:

Apply Online for Medicare — Even if You Are Not Ready to Retire www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10530.pdf.

When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.pdf.

Helping a friend or family member with this information can improve the quality of their life. Share these resources with someone you love today.

Questions and answers

General

Question:

Recently, I was told I shouldn’t be carrying my Social Security card around. Is that true?

Answer:

We encourage you to keep your Social Security card at home in a safe place. Do not carry it with you unless you are taking it to a job interview or to someone who requires it. Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in America and the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to safeguard your Social Security card and number. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

Question:

When a person who has worked and paid Social Security taxes dies, are benefits payable on that person’s record?

Answer:

Social Security survivors benefits can be paid to:

A widow or widower — unreduced benefits at full retirement age, or reduced benefits as early as age 60;

A disabled widow or widower — as early as age 50;

A widow or widower at any age if he or she takes care of the deceased's child who is under age 16 or disabled, and receiving Social Security benefits;

Unmarried children under 18 or up to age 19 if they are attending high school full time. Under certain circumstances, benefits can be paid to stepchildren, grandchildren, or adopted children;

Children at any age who were disabled before age 22 and remain disabled; and

Dependent parents age 62 or older.

Even if you are divorced, you still may qualify for survivors benefits. For more information, go to www.socialsecurity.gov.

Retirement

Question:

I just started my first job and my paycheck is less than I expected. Why am I paying for retirement benefits when I have a lifetime to live before retirement?

Answer:

Besides being required by law, you are securing your own financial future through the payment of Social Security and Medicare taxes. The taxes you pay now translate to a lifetime of protection, whether you retire or become disabled. And when you die, your family (or future family) may be able to receive survivors benefits based on your work as well. Aside from all the benefits in your own future, your Social Security and Medicare payments also help today’s retirees. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

Question:

My wife and I live in Illinois, but spend the winter in New Mexico. My wife will turn 62 while we are down south. Can she apply for benefits in New Mexico or do we have to wait until we get back home to apply for retirement at our local Social Security office?

Answer:

These days, you don’t even have to be near a Social Security office to apply for benefits. Regardless of where you and your wife are living, you can apply for retirement benefits online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applytoretire. It’s so easy to do and it can take as little as 15 minutes to complete and submit the application. If she prefers, your wife can file a retirement benefit application at any Social Security office — including the one closest to you in Illinois, New Mexico, or wherever you happen to be.

Disability

Question:

I have been getting Social Security disability benefits for many years. I’m about to hit my full retirement age. What will happen to my disability benefits?

Answer:

When you reach “full retirement age,” we will switch you from disability to retirement benefits. But you won’t even notice the change because your benefit amount will stay the same. It’s just that when you reach retirement age, we consider you to be a “retiree” and not a disability beneficiary. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

Question:

My husband has been in poor health for some time and doctors have recently diagnosed him with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) – commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I’ve heard Social Security has a “fast track” for some people who are disabled. Would you tell me about it?

Answer:

We have two processes to “fast track” applications for disability benefits. Our Compassionate Allowances initiative allows us to fast track certain cases of individuals with very severe disabilities. There are dozens of different types of disabilities that qualify for this expedited decision, including ALS, and that list continues to expand. Learn more about Compassionate Allowances and see the full list of conditions at www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances.

Another way we speed up decisions is with our Quick Disability Determinations initiative, which uses technology to identify applicants who have the most severe disabilities and allows us to expedite our decisions on those cases. Read more about Quick Disability Determinations at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityresearch/qdd.htm.

Supplemental Security Income

Question:

How much will I receive if I qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?

Answer:

The amount of your SSI benefit depends on where you live and how much income you have. The maximum SSI payment varies nationwide. For 2020, the maximum federal SSI payment for an eligible individual is $783 a month and $1,175 a month for an eligible couple. For more information, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Question:

Do disabled children qualify for benefits?

Answer:

Yes. Under the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, a child from birth to age 18 may receive monthly payments based on disability or blindness if: the child has an impairment or combination of impairments that meet the definition of disability for children; and the income and resources of the parents and the child are within the allowed limits. You will find helpful information about steps to apply for childhood disability benefits in our publication, Benefits for Children with Disabilities, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Medicare

Question:

I need proof that I receive Medicare benefits. Where can I get a letter proving that?

Answer:If you need proof that you get Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare, get an instant benefit verification letter online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t receive benefits, your letter will serve as proof that you don’t receive benefits. If you recently applied for benefits, the letter will make that clear as well. The information on your benefit verification letter will include information that applies to your situation. You can set up your secure, personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Question:

I found out that my daughter submitted incorrect information about my resources when she completed my Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. How can I get my application changed now to show the correct amount?

Answer:

You can call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) and let us know. We will match information on your application with data from other federal agencies. If there is a discrepancy that requires verification, we will contact you. For additional information about Medicare prescription drug plans or enrollment periods, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.