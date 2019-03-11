Why I am running for the Granite City School Board

Many people have been asking me why I want to be a member of the Granite City School Board, and the answer is simple: I want to help. I am not running for this position to gain any kind of fame or glory within the community. I am running for this position because I believe the children of Granite City deserve a well-rounded education that will help them succeed in life. I care deeply about our students, and I only want what is best for them. They say children are our future, but they can only have a future if the people serving right now pave the way for them to achieve greatness.

To some, especially my former teachers, I am still a kid in your eyes. Like, what do I know about school politics, right? Well, I believe that my youth can bring a fresh perspective. Younger people on the board can be beneficial, and I know what it is like to be in our students’ shoes because I was once one of them, not too long ago. I am not inexperienced. I am not naïve. I am not uninformed. I want to use my leadership skills and experience to help develop ideas and strategies that will help make students and schools thrive. The board needs to start considering fresh and new ideas, and that can happen if you choose to vote for me.

A GCHS teacher gave me some solid advice — never make promises. And they are right. I cannot and will not make any campaign promises because I am only one person and you have an entire board whose input and vote will also be considered when it comes to making some serious decisions. However, I am going to make a personal promise. I promise that I will ensure the right decision to benefit you. I will fight for you. The Granite City community has just as much a say in what goes on with the school district.

Because I feel the community should be more involved; if elected, I want to try and improve the lines of communication between the board and the community. There should always be a form of transparency, and I encourage people to come and talk to me about any issues they may have. There is always a solution. It may take some time to find it, but there is always one at the end of the tunnel. I will try my hardest to push for more transparency and communication between the board and community.

One of my biggest platform commitments is ensuring that our schools are a safe environment. The safety and well-being of students are crucial, and I cannot tell you how many parents have told me their child has been a victim of bullying. I can almost guess and guarantee that is why attendance numbers are low, which is also a serious issue. Bullying is unacceptable, plain and simple. I would love to strategize with teachers and administrators on implementing more anti-bullying policies and looking for the right signs that it is happening. It should not matter if you are white, African American, Latino, LGBTQ, religious or not — bullying will not be tolerated, and I want to make sure it stays that way.

Another way the board can make sure that we are heading in the right direction is by hiring qualified people based on their merit. This is going be incredibly important because there will soon be several administration positions opening, including superintendent. In order to select the right people, there cannot be any bias or favoritism. The right candidates will also be responsible for paving the way for students to succeed, but once again, it all starts with the board.

I have mentioned how I would like to see the expansion of vocational classes, but I want teachers who specialize in other areas and studies to know that I am also taking their best interests to heart. Every subject our schools teach are important. It does not matter if it’s English, math, science, history, theater, music — they deserve just as much focus as well.

The last issue I would like to touch on for now is I want to help make sure taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly and put toward programs and activities that will enhance a student’s education and social skills. Under no circumstances should tax dollars be used to benefit oneself or all go toward a specific program that will result in other activities to be cut. You need to know that your hard-earned money is not going to waste.

When I say I have a passion and I want to dedicate the time to serve our schools and community, I mean it. But the only way this can happen is if I have your support, and ultimately, your vote. Please contact me with any issues or concerns you may have. If you want to talk more about my ideas one on one, let’s meet for coffee. If you just want to say I’m an idiot for running in the first place, go ahead. Your opinion is your opinion, but you are not going to discourage me. You may contact me directly at dennypatterson7@gmail.com or like and follow my Facebook page, Denny Patterson for Granite City School Board.

Your support means the world to me, and I sincerely hope you give me a chance to serve these next four years. Early voting begins at the Township Building on March 18, and the observed Election Day is April 2.

Thank you for your time, Granite City. See you at the polls.

Denny Patterson