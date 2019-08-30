Wood River Massacre was a bloody event in War of 1812

× Expand A battle between Native Americans and soldiers during the War of 1812

Illinois was home to a surprising amount of action during the War of 1812, with bloody confrontations statewide. One of the worst was close to home.

This summer marked 205 years since the Wood River Massacre, when six children and one woman were slaughtered by hostile American Indians on July 10, 1814. One of the more gruesome events of the war in Illinois, the episode remains a defining moment in the early history of the area.

In 1812, America consisted only of 18 states, and the political and economic power was based in the East. Independence from Great Britain had been gained only 30 years before, but tensions escalated between the old foes over the impressment of American merchant sailors into British service and unlawful seizure of American ships.

Americans also wanted to halt British support for western Indian populations, viewed as a hindrance to national expansion. Bolder Americans also wanted to acquire Canada, then a sparsely populated British territory. Though the fighting continued until early 1815, the conflict is commonly known by the year when it began, 1812.

Whether the United States actually won the war is a matter of debate. However, the war established America as a world power, able and willing to defend its rights against the rest of the world, while creating a new measure of self-respect at home.

Most of the war was contested in the Eastern states, especially Maryland, as well as in Canada. But action spread west to the frontier, particularly Illinois, which was six years away from statehood at the outbreak. The Illinois territory was home to only 12,000 white settlers, as well as various American Indian tribes.

“Many of the tribes were a relatively recent arrival in the Illinois territory,” said Gillum Ferguson, author of the acclaimed volume “Illinois in the War of 1812.” “As they moved south from Wisconsin, Michigan, and northern Indiana, they ran into whites from Kentucky and Tennessee. They were after the same rich land that neither had a particular claim to. Most of the economy of the Indians had collapsed, and they were in a fight for survival.”

Much of the action of the War of 1812 in Illinois featured Indians fighting on the side of the British. Dr. Wayne Temple, a nationally recognized historian and author from Springfield, says that “one key objective of the war in Illinois was to prevent British-backed Indians from wreaking havoc.

“Ninian Edwards, the territorial governor, built a string of forts, some of which were little more than fortified log cabins,” Temple continued. “But some, like Fort Russell north of Edwardsville, were more formidable, and they were important outposts in the effort.”

Conflicts in Illinois increased in the summer of 1814, especially in the northwest, where significant clashes occurred in the present-day Quad Cities region. The threats eventually extended southward, to the handful of settlers in this area.

A fateful day

Among the handful of those early residents were the Moore brothers, George, Abel, and William, and their sister Rachel Reagan, who all lived near one another between the forks of Wood River. On Sunday, July 10, 1814, William Moore was on duty at Fort Butler, near St. Jacob, while Abel was at Fort Russell. Rachel’s husband, Reason, was three miles away at the Wood River Baptist Church, so she elected to spend the day with William’s wife and their children.

According to local accounts, the women and children spent that Sunday uneventfully, talking and playing games. Late that afternoon, the group moved to the Abel Moore home, and supper was planned.

Rachel, who was in a later stage of pregnancy, decided that she would return to her own home to get beans for the meal. She left with her own two children, as well as the two sons of Abel Moore and the two sons of William Moore. Also along was Hannah Bates, the sister of Abel Moore’s wife.

Hannah, however, was not with the group for long. For whatever reason, she chose to turn back, supposedly because her new shoes were uncomfortable. It would prove a fortuitous decision.

Rachel and the six children never made it back to the Abel Moore home. William Moore, who had subsequently returned, went to look for the family, with gruesome results. Rachel’s mutilated body was soon found in the darkness.

A search commenced at dawn on Monday morning to recover Rachel and the children. All were found stripped of their clothing and scalped. Each was dead except for one badly wounded child, a son of Rachel and Reason Reagan, who perished the following day.

Historical significance

Rachel and the children had been murdered by a scouting party of 10 Kickapoo Indians, who had come from the Rock River in northwestern Illinois. With the remaining settlers in safety at the blockhouse forts, a party was sent to pursue the Indians, who fled north.

Capt. Samuel Whiteside, the commander of Fort Russell who was later Abraham Lincoln’s commander in the Black Hawk War, led a company of Rangers on the chase. Though accounts on the location vary, it is believed the Indians were tracked down near present-day Virden, in northern Macoupin County.

There, some of the Indians managed to escape, while at least one was cut down by Rangers seeking vengeance. The scalp of Rachel Reagan was found in the dead Indian’s bag.

The Wood River victims were nearby buried in Vaughn Cemetery.

“Most of the men joined the Rangers and took off as quickly as they could, and there were not enough left behind to make coffins,” Ferguson said. “So rather than burying the victims in individual coffins, they were buried together in a single large pit, lined with planks. It required less timber cutting and woodworking.”

Ferguson says the Wood River Massacre is significant to the war in Illinois for two reasons.

“One, it illustrates how close the frontier was to the scene of the action,” he remarked. “It’s a reminder of how these people lived under all kinds of hardship.

“It also shows that the American cause was not as strong as they had expected,” Ferguson continued. “Before that particular time, the American cause had prospered, and complacency had set in. They thought the war was basically over by 1814, and they were mistaken.”

On Sept. 11, 1910, an imposing monument was dedicated to the massacre and its victims. That marker still stands near the Hilltop Auction and Banquet House at 2612 Fosterburg Road. Another monument now stands on Illinois 140, near Gordon Moore Park.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He may be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

