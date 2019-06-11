Wood River residents have choice of electricity providers

letter to editor stock image

Ameren Illinois has released its new residential electrical rate for customers in the city of Wood River. As mayor, it is my duty to give you, the residents, all the facts so you may make an informed decision about your electrical provider.

Effective June 2019, the new Ameren summer rate (June 2019-September 2019) is 4.56 cents/kilowatt-hour (cents/kwh) and the non-summer rate (October 2019-May 2020) is 4.83 cents/kwh. These new rates are lower than the city of Wood River’s current municipal electrical aggregation contract with Homefield Energy, which is 5.596 cents/kwh. The municipal aggregation rate is fixed through December 2020. The city of Wood River’s municipal aggregation rate is higher than Ameren’s current default rate for residential accounts by an average of $7 per month. However, Ameren may raise rates at any time if it files with the ICC (Illinois Commerce Commission) and demonstrates that its costs have increased. While the municipal aggregation rate is higher, it delivers price stability and has provided savings over the life of the program.

Since this program’s inception in 2013, Wood River residents have saved a considerable amount of money at a time when many are struggling financially. We still feel that it is important to have a choice. In our community’s aggregation program, residents are not required to sign a contract and there is no cost to leave or rejoin the program. If you ever feel that this is not a good choice, you can switch back to Ameren at any time by contacting Homefield Energy at (866) 694-1262.

Customers that choose to opt out of the aggregation program are subject to a contract lock period, and the utility will not allow you to rejoin the program or choose another supplier for 12 months.

If you are a new residential electric customer or are uncertain if you are enrolled in our community’s aggregation program, please contact Homefield Energy at (866) 694-1262.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire

Wood River