Wood River rising

Maguire

2018 was a busy year for the city of Wood River. Construction began on our new 20,000-square-foot police station and the long-anticipated grand opening is slated for May. The police station property, a reclaimed brownfield, was donated to the city by BP, along with $6.8 million for this much-needed facility.

Wood River welcomed 14 new businesses, including Burger King, Fire and Smoke BBQ, and Iron Works Auto Sales. There were 488 building permits issued last year, for a total value of $6,741,837. Eleven businesses made building improvements, with a combined total of $3,146,625. There have been eight new ownerships such as Cleary Shoes, Wood River Printing, and Schnucks. Walmart added a full online shopping and pickup service and Aldi is expanding their store.

It was another good year for home sales, with 120 owner-occupied houses sold and several new home builds. Fulford Homes purchased the Grandview Hills subdivision property, which has 82 lots. The infrastructure is being put in place and the target for construction is to begin in July.

Our Public Services garnered several grants to upgrade our city streets. Work was completed on a $922,000 street and drainage improvements projects from Woodland to Edwardsville Road. This grant was awarded from federal and county funds. Other awards include $550,000 for Phase II Downtown Streetscape and $500,000 for Phase II for Edwardsville to Madison Avenue. The start of these projects is contingent on the delivery of funds and construction cycles.

The Park and Recreation Department just replaced the aging ceiling in the Roundhouse recreational center with a $14,000 county grant. Belk Park Clubhouse is getting a reconfigured check-in area and needed repairs with a much-appreciated donation of labor from the Carpenters Union and the Laborer Local retirees. The upgrades and renovation of Emerick Sports Park are being completed with $170,000 in grants and donations. The park’s playground, originally installed in the 1980s, has been replaced, with many new features for those with special needs. The most enthusiastic support and endearing donation of this new park came from the late Mayor Leroy Emerick. The grand opening of the park will be this spring.

Several measures were undertaken to make our neighborhoods better places to live. The police department has been busy in collaborating with the zoning department on code enforcement by issuing warning citations, when violations are noticed as officers are out on calls. These warnings expedite the zoning violation process to get properties cleaned up. In addition to these proactive measures, the city has worked diligently to remove derelict properties, with five demolitions this year. Also, a new ordinance allows the legal removal of abandoned vehicles from streets. Another program in the making is the Crime Free Housing licensing of landlords to educate them on how to help make our neighborhoods crime-free.

Our fire department has made major improvements with extensive ongoing training and has received numerous equipment grants to replace aging materials. Wood River Fire Department is unique in that there is a medic on each shift. These medics are able to deliver medical services beyond what an EMT is able to deliver. Just this month, through the use of specific medications and therapies, our firefighters intervened with two critical cardiac episodes with the survival of these individuals. There were 1,602 fire department runs this past year, the overwhelming majority being medical calls.

A challenge for the city has been assessing what residents of Wood River would like to see happen and how to fund these projects. With the unfortunate but necessary closing of the Aquatic Center because of safety reasons, beginning in July, the city held public meetings to get citizen input on what projects and programs they would like to see accomplished. Citizens relayed they would like to have a year-round recreation center, to have homes removed from the flood zone and more needed infrastructure projects. The City Council is placing priorities on these desired projects and looking at funding options for their possible implementation.

Wood River is progressing and moving forward with several companies making contact and viewing business locations at the Envirotech Park and at property along I-255. I’m confident, as are City Council members, of more good things happening in 2019.

Truly, there are many positives taking place in Wood River. New construction and businesses, coupled with improvements to existing homes, city street upgrades, and business upgrades define growth. There are prevailing and earnest efforts with the city for sound improvements. One could easily respect and understand the tendency to summarize all this by saying, “Wood River rising.”

