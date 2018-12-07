Wrapping up tourism celebrations

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, discusses the tourism events on the horizon.

It’s hard to believe that we are nearing the middle of the final month of 2018! As the bicentennial year for Illinois sets, a new dawn is waiting around the corner for tourism. We have had a year of great celebrations, including some focused on the history of Illinois. But we’ve also had a great year of change as we evolved into the vision of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

Last year in January, we hosted the tourism summit in Alton where we unveiled the new brand and discussed the synergies and success of branding this the place where the rivers and routes come together in America. Since then, the vision became reality. We have successfully launched social media channels, websites and more that tie this region into a new brand. And we have partners working with us in Macoupin, Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties in Illinois.

We are now putting the finishing touches on a new travel guide for 2019 that brings us all together in one voice, shouting to the world that this is the place they need to visit. We will have 84 pages of rich content that will spill into digital strategies and carry out our voice for this special place. As we look to the road ahead, we see continued partnership and communities working together in the name of Rivers and Routes and tourism promotion and development.

The coming year is set to remain bright and continue on a path of creating better places to visit and live. In the first half of the year, we will continue our vision planning strategies and delivering fresh approaches to creative places that celebrate Route 66, Great River Road, Meeting of the Great Rivers, Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, Illinois and so much more.

We also invite you to consider attending our Tourism Summit at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Best Western Premier in Alton. The cost is $20 to attend and includes a full breakfast and wonderful session on the state of tourism in our region, as well as Illinois. As a motivational flavor, we have a special guest coming from TimeZoneOne, Daniel Thomas. He is the CEO of the organization that leads the state’s public relations agency of record. You can register online or by calling (618) 465-6676. We have so much going on in a very positive environment.May you have a wonderful holiday season and may we be one of the first to wish you a wonderful and prosperous 2019! Don’t forget to check out all the year-end happenings among the rivers and routes at RiversandRoutes.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the Tourism Bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

