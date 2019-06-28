You've still got a friend

Mary at the Movies

Pixar has managed to avoid sequel fatigue, delivering a fresh, hilarious and heartfelt film with “Toy Story 4.”

Woody and the gang are all back for another adventure. This time around, they embark on a road trip with their kid, Bonnie, and a new toy she made in kindergarten called Forky. Unfortunately, Forky gets lost on the road trip and Woody must find him before they are left behind and become lost toys.

Along the way, Woody bumps into Bo Peep, who hasn’t been seen since “Toy Story 2.” Actually, Woody gets the majority of the screen time, at the expense of the other characters, although Bo Peep keeps the action invigorated.

Fatigue might have set in if the focus had been entirely on the original group. But classic characters like Buzz Lightyear, Bonnie, Rex, Slinky Dog, and Hamm are certainly not ignored. Woody (Tom Hanks), Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) in particular steal the show.

The focus of the Toy Story films has always revolved around Woody, but he is given even more room to breathe and develop this time around. It really gets into the psychology of Woody as a character and is surprisingly deep and emotional.

Bo Peep’s return is welcome; her character evolution makes perfect sense after all the situations she has encountered and overcome during her own adventures after becoming a lost toy.

Duke Caboom is a new character to the franchise, and this movie is worth seeing just for him. Duke is an endearing and cool motorcycle stuntman toy who isn’t quite capable of doing the stunts advertised in his own toy commercials.

The music is just as great as it was in the original. Fortunately, Randy Newman returns to do the music — it wouldn’t have felt the same without his memorable style.

While not quite as strong as the first “Toy Story” or “Toy Story 3,” it is still a spectacular addition to the franchise that manages to remain relevant after nearly 24 years. This is a perfect summer movie that everyone can enjoy and is a must-see of 2019.

Toy Story 4 is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

Rated G, 4 stars