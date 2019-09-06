Your kids are watching

You are subconsciously teaching your children about marriage and relationships. Whether you’re married, single, or whatever; they are learning from you when it comes to how to behave.

If you beat your wife, cower in fear, neglect, disrespect, shame, or blame; guess who is watching? Even if they try hard not to become like you, even in their 40s they will struggle. Your influence is that powerful.

So … what to do?

First, set a goal to become the finest person you know. In your relationship, decide to love and care about your partner far more than they deserve. Decide to respect them far more than they deserve. Do it because the finest people do this. Don’t treat them how they deserve. Treat them better. Do this from a position of power. Not as a doormat.

Second, explain your actions to your children. Tell them you believe in unconditional love and plan to love and respect your partner more every year no matter how much they deserve it. Also, explain you will not be a doormat.

Third, apologize to your children when you fail. Ask for their forgiveness for behaving like your parents or acting out conditional love. Make yourself accountable to your kids. This won’t make you weaker; it will make you a more powerful person.

These steps will give your kids the best chance of having warm, loving marriages when they grow up. And don’t be a bit surprised if your own marriage blossoms a bit too.

