Community center alters schedule amid pandemic

The Riverbender Community Center made the following statement about changes to its schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic:

With the announcement of the cancellation of area schools, the Riverbender Community Center will temporarily adjust its program schedule beginning the week of March 16.

Friday night Open Play events will be canceled until further notice. Additionally, the Adult Game Day scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 is canceled. As is our normal policy, the After School program will be open Monday, but will not be held on days that school is closed. These cancellations do not affect private party rentals, which will remain as scheduled.

