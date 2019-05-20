Community rallies around Alton native in cancer fight

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Larry Nickel, a 1992 Alton High grad, is all smiles serving as team manager during the first annual Alton High alumni baseball game on June 2, 2018 at AHS.

A green water bottle in Larry Nickel’s living room is covered in white lettering that reads, “Larry, sometimes we’re tested not to show our weaknesses but to discover our strengths.”

The bottle was given to him while he was receiving treatment at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital in Alton, part of a care package put together by The Power of the Giraffe, a local nonprofit organization that helps individuals in their fight against cancer. In years past, Larry has participated in the group’s fundraiser walks, one of a handful of charitable walks he takes part in annually.

This year, he was on the receiving end of their charity after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March. The weeks that have followed have included a series of surgeries and intensive chemotherapy treatments to combat the disease, which had spread to other parts of his body before being detected.

If this test served to reveal Larry’s strength, though, it also proved the strength of a community that has rallied behind him in the face of cancer.

'Everybody was important to Larry'

A 1992 Alton High School graduate, Larry is different things to different people.

In and around Alton, the 44-year-old Larry is known among the group of athletes that graduated from AHS around that time as the no-nonsense manager of the school’s football, baseball and girls basketball teams.

Photo by Bill Roseberry Seated, from left, are Larry Nickel, Andy Hanselman and Joe Roderick during a Monday broadcast of “Prime Time with Joe Roderick” on CBS Sports Radio 920 AM at Mac’s Timeout in Alton on Nov. 3, 2014.

“I was around him at events and practices and things like that, and he interacted with everybody,” Bill Roseberry, a 1994 AHS graduate and former baseball player, said. “Everybody was important to Larry, because his job as a manager was important to him. He takes that stuff very seriously. It’s important to him; he has a passion for it.”

To others, he’s the voice that greets them from 4 to 7 a.m. Fridays on Lewis and Clark Community College’s student-run radio station, 89.9 WLCA. Larry graduated from the college’s radio program two years ago but stayed on as an alumnus to host the program.

“It’s because nobody’s crazy enough to take the early morning shift,” his mom, Susan Nickel, joked.

To many, though, Larry is known for his involvement as a contributor to the popular St. Louis radio show “The Morning After” on 590 The Fan. His involvement dates back to early this decade, host Tim McKernan said, when Larry called into the program to discuss something near and dear to his heart — professional wrestling.

“One of us gave out statistics on either Triple H or John Cena, and there was this caller on hold who wanted to correct us,” McKernan said. “Right when Larry started talking, how knowledgeable and how seriously he was into professional wrestling, I told our producer, Producer Joe, to get his information, because this guy was incredible.”

His role, and popularity, grew from there.

“He became a big, big part of the show,” McKernan said.

Health concerns

It was after a wrestling event in March when Larry began to worry.

Coming home from a Dynamo Pro Wrestling show in St. Louis one Saturday night, he disclosed to the event’s media relations director that he was having trouble urinating. When he got to his house on Birch Street in Alton, he woke his mother, who, since she was planning on visiting Sunday, had decided to stay the night at Larry’s house instead of her St. Peters, Mo., residence.

Together, they went to a local hospital, where doctors discovered Larry had kidney failure.

“If I hadn’t been here, I don’t know what would have happened,” Susan said. “They said the acid in his urine was so toxic that if I hadn’t have gotten him to the emergency room when I did, he would have had a cardiac arrest.”

He stayed in the hospital for two weeks before being released, and life went on as normal until Easter Sunday. That was when he received the news: he had testicular cancer, and it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen.

Doctors moved quickly to combat the spreading disease. Over the course of the next week and a half, multiple surgeries followed — one to remove the cancerous testicle; one to have a port inserted in his chest for the chemotherapy that would follow; one to install an ostomy bag that he’ll have to wear until his chemotherapy is complete, and which will require Susan to stay with him throughout his treatment to help drain and change.

An outpouring of support

Around the time of his last surgery, McKernan visited Susan and Larry at Saint Louis University Hospital.

He wanted to offer his support, but also offer to do whatever might be needed to help the pair get through whatever was to come.

Photo by Bill Roseberry A 1992 Alton High grad, Larry Nickel slaps hands with players during the inaugural Alton High alumni baseball game on June 2, 2018 at AHS. Nickel served as team manager.

“I went to see him, and I said, ‘I know everybody is offering, because that’s what people do — to help out in any way they can — and everybody means it, but I want you to know when I’m offering it, whatever you say I’m going to do. We’re going to get it done,’” McKernan said.

The topic of bills came up, and a lofty but reasonable goal of $10,000 was set to help Susan, who had been forced into an early retirement, offset some of the expenses. A page was set up on the GoFundMe crowdfunding site, explaining the diagnosis and asking, “If you can donate anything to help Larry and his family, it would be greatly appreciated.”

“Internally, I was thinking, ‘I just hope we can get to the $10,000,’” McKernan said.

The page went live at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29. By 3:15 p.m., the $10,000 goal had been met.

And so they kept going. Within five hours, they had raised more than $22,000. Before the day was over the campaign had more than $30,000 pledged.

When the dust settled, close to 1,500 people, many of whom pledged what they could — $10 here, $20 there — had raised $55,505 in support of Larry.

“It was just amazing the way everybody just supports Larry,” Susan said. “You hear about this all the time, but you never think it’s going to pertain to you. And then when it does, you’re just amazed. You just don’t know what to do.”

“The Morning After” co-host Jim Hayes said the effort also speaks to the kind of person Larry is.

“I think Larry Nickel touches everyone because there’s a certain innocence that Larry has that I think everyone wishes we all still had,” Hayes said. “He’s a sweet, sweet person who really enjoys whatever he’s doing. I think people appreciate that. There’s that innocence that I think people gravitate to. He’s such a nice person; I think everyone wanted to be there in support of Larry and his family.”

“What he now knows is it’s not just him and his mom,” McKernan said. “He’s got thousands of people that care about him and are pulling for him.”

Staying positive

On Monday, May 6, Larry underwent seven hours of chemotherapy, the first of five straight days hooked up to a machine for hours. The schedule for the following two weeks involved just one day of treatment, before another five-day week after that. And so it will go for a total of 12 weeks.

If his spirits are down, though, he doesn’t show it. He handled the first rounds of chemotherapy well, he said, and thanked all those who have donated or will donate in support.

In fact, of the possible challenges on the horizon, his biggest concern at this point is the hair loss that often accompanies chemotherapy.

“That bothers him more than anything,” Susan laughed. “He’s had his mustache since he was 15 years old.”

Otherwise, he’s keeping a positive attitude and trying to maintain something close to a normal life during the treatment. That includes calling in to the morning show on Tuesdays for his weekly professional wrestling segment and reporting to the Lewis and Clark campus in Godfrey at 4 a.m. to host his Friday show on WLCA, when able.

He does have limitations, though. During treatment, he can’t be in large crowds, and he has to wash his hands frequently or use sanitizer to prevent infection. He is also advised to wear a mask in public because of his weakened immune system.

That will preclude him from attending some of the show’s after-hour events, at which he’s become a staple in recent years. More than the money raised, McKernan said the ovation he anticipates Larry receiving upon his return to health will be telling of his popularity across the region.

“We can talk up a cause all we want, but if a person’s character does not resonate with the public, the cause is probably going to flicker out,” McKernan said. “In Larry’s case, it keeps getting stronger and stronger and stronger.”

To contribute to the Larry Nickel Cancer Recovery Fund, visit the GoFundMe page.

