Craft brewer to host Rescuers for Rescue Benefit

The Rescuers for Rescue Benefit presented by Recess Brewing is a chili cook-off and home brew beer sampling event that will benefit homeless dogs and cats at the Metro East Humane Society.

The benefit will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Knights of Columbus in Edwardsville.

Several local fire and police departments will compete for bragging rights in the chili cook-off, including Edwardsville Police Department, Madison County Animal Care and Control, Hamel Fire Department and Maryville Fire Department. Also, Old Bakery Beer Company, Hopskeller Brewing Company and approximately 15 home brewers will provide samples of their beer. Both categories will award a people’s choice winner. Attendees will also be able to enjoy musical entertainment provided by Mark London’s Rock ‘n Roll Review, various raffles and MEHS merchandise that will be available to purchase.

“Building positive relationships with business and agency leaders in the community is part of our outreach strategy, so we’re thrilled to offer a fundraising event that not only welcomes new and existing supporters, but promotes a little friendly competition among first responders,” said Stephanie Pfaff, Metro East Humane Society development manager.

Tickets are $15 for chili sampling, $20 for beer sampling or $30 for both chili and beer sampling. Participants must be at least age 21. Proceeds benefit Metro East Humane Society and its mission to enrich lives by uniting cats and dogs with loving homes while promoting the humane and respectful treatment of animals.

There are still open positions available in the chili cook-off for police and fire departments to participate. For information, contact Stephanie Pfaff at (314) 363-4971.

For more information, visit mehs.org or facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety.

