D-Day offers chance to celebrate Godfrey veteran

A crowd gathered Thursday in a small room at Morningside of Godfrey to celebrate one resident’s service, and survival, on the anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in American history.

Jim Lambeth, 95, was among those American soldiers who stormed the beaches of France on June 6, 1944, a day that has since come to be known as D-Day. Thursday was the 75th anniversary of the invasion by the Allied forces.

At Morningside, where Lambeth has been a resident since September 2015, a celebration was held, with artifacts from Lambeth’s time in the service on display and a cake bearing his military photo and the words “In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day we thank you for your service.”

A video in which Lambeth told the story of his World War II experience — produced in 2013 by a Gillespie High School student for a class project — was also shown at the ceremony, attended by Morningside residents, staff, and Lambeth’s children. The room, Lambeth front and center, watched a projector screen intently as he described the horror, hardships and few moments of levity from his time in the war.

Afterward, he said it didn’t bother him to hear the stories — his stories — again, even if it doesn’t bring back many pleasant memories.

“A lot of it wasn’t too bad, but some of it wasn’t too good, either,” he said.

In the video, Lambeth recounted the terror of D-Day, when he was wounded after a shell exploded near him on the beach, disabling his right elbow and leaving him to bleed, slowly, for most of the day until he was able to somehow make his way to a landing craft.

“Me and the Lord, we had a long conversation,” he recalled.

After two months in the hospital, Lambeth returned to service and the front lines, participating in the Battle of the Bulge, among others. He also told of the horrors of seeing concentration camps and the impact it had on him and his fellow soldiers.

“It makes you shudder to think of it,” he said. “We were more and more like bloodthirsty animals than humans. It’s awful to say. I look back at it now, it hurts. But facts is facts.”

Jim Lambeth’s son Dave said he’d heard most of the stories before, but that it wasn’t always that way.

“For a long, long time he wouldn’t talk about the war at all,” Dave said.

Thursday, though, offered a chance for reflection. As more and more members of the Greatest Generation pass away, so, too, do those opportunities to celebrate their service.