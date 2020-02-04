Debra Golenor earns February employee honor

Debra Golenor of Anesthesiology (front and center) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s February Employee of the Month. She was nominated by Cathy Wagner, manager of surgical services, and anesthesiologist Dr. Juri McDowell. “Deb is my all-purpose secret weapon of the Anesthesia Department,” McDowell said. “She makes the broken stuff ‘work,’ my unhappy staff ‘happy,’ and she makes sure that when we are faced with the occasional set of unmanageable logistics, things flow on schedule without a hitch. I lean on her for about everything pertaining to the needs of the department, and in my opinion it’s impossible to measure her worth.” “Deb always wears a smile and volunteers to help the department as the Heart Walk Champion and United Way Champion,” Wagner said. “Anything we ask Deb to do, she will do and wear a smile while doing it.”

