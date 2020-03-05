Decades Dash to pay tribute to the ‘90s

DecadesDash_Medals

Registration is open for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s fourth annual Decades Dash. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Morris University Center on campus.

Entry fees are $10 for SIUE students, $20 for SIUE faculty, staff and alumni, and $30 for the general public. Beginning Friday, March 20, entry fees increase by $5 for all participants. Register at decadesdashsiue.com.

Participants will dash through the ‘90s on SIUE’s beautiful campus, while experiencing the movies, music and games of the era. Meet some of your favorite characters from the Pokemon fad, including Pikachu, Snorlax and trainer Ash. New this year, runners and walkers can catch Pokemon along the trail using an app and show their collection after the race to win prizes.

All entrants will receive a running shirt, finisher medal and goody bag. The top three finishers overall, and the top three finishers in each age group, will receive plaques. Prizes will also be awarded for the best-dressed runners or walkers of the 90s or best-dressed Pokemon.

For more information, visit decadesdashsiue.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter