Double IPA release tips cap to Alton’s Gentle Giant

Alton was lucky to have been called home by the individual who still holds the record for being the tallest person in recorded history, Robert Wadlow. Wadlow reached a height of 8 feet, 11 inches, before an early death at age 22. He would be celebrating his 102nd birthday this year, so The Old Bakery Beer Company is throwing a party in his honor on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Old Bakery Beer Company will release Gentle Giant, its double IPA, which is brewed annually to celebrate Wadlow's legacy. Gentle Giant lives up to its name, coming in at 8 percent ABV (alcohol by volume), but remaining smooth and drinkable. The beer will be released on draft and in cans at the brewery when it opens at 11:30 a.m. February 22. It will also see limited distribution to select retailers in Illinois and Missouri starting the following week.

Commemorative glassware will be available to purchase while supplies last, and The Gaslight Squares will help to set the mood for the party from 6-9 p.m. The local trio will perform traditional jazz that would have been popular in Wadlow’s era. Guests can check to see how they would measure up compared to Wadlow with one of two life-size murals.

The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, can be found at www.oldbakerybeer.com or on social platforms @oldbakerybeer.

