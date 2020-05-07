Early childhood education graduate remains optimistic

× Expand SIUE May 2020 graduate Megan Gugliotta, of Galesburg, aspires to be a kindergarten teacher.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville early childhood education major Megan Gugliotta knows the field of education is not typical right now as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic rapid shift to online learning. But as she prepares to celebrate the completion of her bachelor’s during the May 2020 virtual commencement ceremony, she remains firm in her desire to be involved and make a positive impact in current circumstances and the field’s bright future.

Gugliotta, of Galesburg, demonstrated her motivation as the shift to online learning took place during her student teaching experience. While the lost opportunity to connect face to face with her young students and teach in a classroom was disappointing, Gugliotta found ways to remain involved by assisting her current and former cooperating teachers in their move to e-learning.

“I want to get as much experience as I can before entering the profession officially,” Gugliotta said. “It’s important to be involved, because this pandemic is going to change the future. Look at the technological impact on education alone. Teachers did not give up. In just hours, they changed their physical classroom to virtual learning environments at every level, from early childhood centers to universities.”

Gugliotta has participated in Zoom meetings, recorded book-read-aloud videos, posted activities like scavenger hunts, sing-along games and more for her cooperating teachers’ students.

“Parents and families are stressed just as we all are in this time,” she said. “They’re now needing to teach, on top of doing their job or experiencing the stress of losing their job. As a future educator, I want to do anything I can to help families keep their children actively learning and on track. It’s my job.

“Even as we practice social distancing, I am able to connect with and impact children and their families. It’s inspiring that my cooperating teachers are being inclusive with me in their experience with online learning.”

Gugliotta says her dream job is working as a kindergarten teacher. Despite the challenging end to her academic journey, she feels fully prepared to achieve that goal.

“A big challenge in changing to online learning is being able to make those personal connections with children and building a bond,” she added. “When the schools first closed, it was surreal. Many questions came to me of what was going to happen to the students’ education, and then I started to think about what was going to happen to my education and experiences, as well.”

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Teaching and Learning remained in constant contact with its students as classroom opportunities on campus and at field sites changed.

“The early childhood education program’s amazing director Stacie Kirk is a caring woman who is super involved in education,” Gugliotta said. “She and the other education faculty did a great job of sharing the most relevant teaching strategies and theories through the program courses. They were always willing to help us in any way they could, whether it be a personal reason or related to school.”

In order to continue professional development outside of student teaching, early childhood teacher candidates completed the Pyramid Model for Social and Emotional Learning training program. The Pyramid Model is an evidence-based framework that is implemented nationally to support the social emotional development of children ages birth through five. Implementation of this model across early childhood programs in Illinois is a key initiative supported by the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development.

“Teaching social emotional skills is important,” Gugliotta explained. “The Pyramid Model discussed all related ideas and theories, and offered handouts to help us break down and think through how we will set up our future classroom. Actively doing this training will help me leave a longer-lasting impact in the classroom environment and on my students.”

“So much of what is done in our courses involves hands-on learning and engagement with materials that would be found in early childhood settings,” said Stacie Kirk, professor and early childhood education program director. “One thing the current circumstances has done is pushed us as faculty out of our comfort zones a bit regarding familiarity with and building knowledge about teaching in an online format.

“For our student teachers, some, like Megan, have been able to be involved in the e-learning process that public schools have needed to implement,” she added. “Though not ideal, many students have been able to support their cooperating teachers in the use of technology to connect with students and their families in order to cultivate learning through virtual means instead of face-to-face interactions.”

This semester, Gugliotta passed the edTPA, the national Teacher Portfolio Assessment. She also took two additional courses to receive a letter of approval for preschool. This approval will allow her to teach in an inclusive classroom in the preschool setting.

