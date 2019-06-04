East Alton's history lives on through thriving museum

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Former East Alton businesses, like Quality Dairy, are also celebrated by the museum. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A room in the museum is dedicated to Olin Winchester. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm East Alton Fire Department turnout gear spanning decades hangs in the museum. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A wood sign commemorating the 1981 dedication of the Keasler Recreation Complex hangs in the museum. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A hand-signed roster of charter members of the East Alton Woman's Club, founded March 26, 1945, is among the many relics found at the museum. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A larger-than-life bust of John Merrill Olin, former chairman of the Olin Corporation, and the doors from his East Alton office greet visitors to the museum. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A mahogany table presented to C.A. VanPreter by F.W. Olin in 1932 was the first table used by the Olin Board of Directors. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A railroad tie from the former East Alton station. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Mannequins don old uniforms from East Alton-Wood River High School athletics. Prev Next

If the countless relics populating the East Alton History Museum are precious gems, the sign hanging above the staircase leading up to the museum was once a buried treasure.

The long, thin metal sign simply reads “East Alton, Ill.” It hangs among a number of other pieces of the village’s history, part of a collage dedicated to the municipality’s history as a railroad hub. A photo of an old train depot, a railroad crossing sign and a plaque specifying that the bridge it was once attached to was “built by the Lassig Bridge and Iron Works” company in Chicago in 1899 also populate the brick wall in the stairwell of the Vital Services Building.

It’s the modest sign bearing the village’s name, though -- which museum volunteer Ron Eaton says took six men to hang due to its weight -- that has a backstory fitting of the museum itself. According to Eaton, the sign was discovered after part of it was seen sticking out of the ground, literally buried, before being dug out and restored by an enterprising resident.

And so it came to be part of the museum, a piece of the puzzle that volunteers like Eaton and Kelli Fletcher, among many others, have helped to preserve so that its story, and the story of the village, will live on.

‘We could do more’

Eaton’s interest in preserving history dates back to his youth.

He remembers trying to convince former East Alton Mayor Charles VanPreter to save the old train depot, recognizing its historical significance even at a young age. His pleas went unanswered, and the village burned the building down.

Fletcher, likewise, has a keen interest in seeing East Alton’s history kept intact, one that she developed from her perspective as a village employee for more than 30 years before retiring as the village’s water clerk in 2016.

“I saw a lot of stuff come and go,” Fletcher said.

It was another one of the village’s biggest cheerleaders, Mayor Joe Silkwood, who got the ball rolling on the idea of a museum to display the village’s history. After being appointed to the position in 2015 to serve out the remaining term of retired Mayor Fred Bright, one of Silkwood’s first orders of business was to form a committee to explore the possibility of a museum.

“Prior to me becoming mayor, I had several conversations with long-time residents, and even some that were long-time residents that weren’t even residents anymore, and they talked about how different communities were doing museums to honor the past of their municipality,” Silkwood said. “We had a display case are in Village Hall that we would switch every month, put some things in there, but they thought -- and I thought -- that we could do more.”

The committee formed in May 2015 and grew steadily from a handful of volunteers to more than 30 invested participants.

Filling the space

Their first point of order: Finding a location that was big, inexpensive and accessible enough to house the museum.

The top floor of the Vital Services Building across from Village Hall fit the bill, but there was a problem -- at the time, it housed the Madison County Probation Department. The space had previously served as a county courthouse years before.

Fortunately, Silkwood said, the county had other options in which to house the department, and they agreed to give up the space. The department is now run out of the nearby Wood River Facility.

Having procured the space, it was time to get to work turning it into a museum. Funds were raised through t-shirt and calendar sales, and commemorative bricks were sold to help purchase the paint, display cases and whatever else might be needed. Volunteers spent days -- or rather, evenings, getting together after the work day -- painting the rooms, or at least some of the rooms, with an eye on getting the museum set up.

“Kelli said, ‘Oh, we can’t fill this whole thing now. Let’s just paint these front ones only, and then we can get them done.’ Well, that only lasted for about four days,” Eaton laughed.

Photo by Nathan Grimm An 1885 Barnes Velocipede Wood Turning Lathe is among the artifacts housed in the museum.

Donations poured in, with Fletcher keeping them in an empty room at Village Hall. And they continue to come in even now -- old police uniforms, keepsakes found when cleaning out an attic, arrowheads found in empty fields. If it pertains to the history of East Alton, the museum likely has it.

“I never dreamed we would have enough stuff for that,” Fletcher said. “And, we did.”

“The people of East Alton, I’ve never seen anything so remarkable,” Eaton said. “Immediately here they came with pictures, with items. They have donated everything that’s in this building.”

Train tragedy

Among the displays at the museum is the details of one of the worst railroad accidents in history.

The Wann railroad disaster, as it is known, happened on January 21, 1893 at Wann Station in East Alton. The disaster occurred on the Big Four Railroad, about 4 miles east of Alton, near the corner of Shamrock and Main in the present-day village of East Alton.

The greatest loss of life in a single incident, and the most cases of personal injury, took place when a passenger train collided with a line of oil tank cars at the station. Though few injuries were sustained in the actual crash, the real disaster occurred when the nearby oil tankers exploded, sending 7,000 gallons of burning oil -- later called a “rain of fire” -- down on nearby residents and business owners who had responded to the crash. More than 30 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

The village recently secured a plaque from the Illinois State Historical Society commemorating the event, and an unveiling ceremony will be held Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. outside of the Vital Services Building, 119 N. Main St. Speakers and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be part of the day, and the museum will be open after the ceremony for tours.

Memories saved, memories made

In the two years since it opened its doors in 2017, close to 1,500 people have walked through the museum to see what it holds. Several book signings about the village have been held at the museum, and recently a “Night at the Museum” dinner was hosted there.

It’s not just first-timers who get something out of the displays, either.

“We have a lot of people that will come -- you can’t visually take in everything that’s in this museum, but they’ll come back every other week or so, and then they’ll go down to where they want certain things. They’ll go back and just sit, look at it, study it,” Eaton said. “It’s a continuation.”

“Everyone who comes back sees something new every day,” Fletcher said.

And as much as the relics comprise East Alton’s history, it’s the volunteers that have made the museum what it was.

“None of this would have been possible without all of the hard work and numerous hours that our museum members have put in,” Fletcher said.

“There’s been so many memories saved because of this committee,” Silkwood said, “that maybe we would have lost.”