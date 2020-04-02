Eateries release additional info on their services

Pork Barrel Restaurant — 435 W. MacArthur, Cottage Hills, (618) 258-7650 curbside, carryout, delivery

Tony's Steakhouse and Bar — Curbside service began on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. only. The majority of the menu is available. Customers can call (618) 462-8384 for carryout. According to their website at www.tonysrestaurant.com using the delivery service We Deliver is also an option.

Epicurean Fare LLC — Will remain a 100 percent carryout establishment like it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be adding hours by opening on Sundays and Mondays, meaning they are open every day now. They will be open noon-5 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Follow them on Facebook and call at (618) 433-9989.

Old Bakery Beer Company — Starting Tuesday, they began offering curbside service and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Check their website at www.oldbakerybeer.com daily because hours are subject to change. Delivery will be available in Alton and Godfrey, but is a $20 minimum purchase with a $5 delivery fee. Check out their menu online. Beer and wine are also for pickup and delivery.

Germania Brew Haus — They will have carryout service only. Customers enter, order and then must leave after their order is filled. No cash will be accepted at this time, only credit/debit cards, Apple Pay or Android. They are also allocating extra staff hours for deep cleaning.

Bluff City Grill — Curbside service is available here. Order online at bluffcitygrillalton.com. Call (618) 433-8288 when you arrive and a server will bring your order to you. Check website and Facebook page for operating hours.

Mac's Downtown — They will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup. Visit www.macsdowntown.com to view the menu. Call (618) 465-1006 to place an order. Online delivery services like Door Dash, Uber Eats and Postmates are options here, too.

My Just Desserts — They announced they would remain closed through March 30 under the state ordinance. Some My Just Desserts sweets will be available for purchase at Epicurean Fare during the closure.

Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, (618) 466-3042 — carryout

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter