Edwardsville 'Burgers & Brews' festival returns June 29

Some of Edwardsville’s favorite (and newest) restaurants are joining forces for an evening of handcrafted sliders and local beer under the stars to celebrate (and facilitate) the efforts of the Goshen Market Foundation.

On Saturday, June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m., the Goshen Market Foundation will hold its fourth annual “Burgers & Brews” festival on the Goshen Market Green in Downtown Edwardsville.

Tickets for the event are $35 (pre-sale) and $40 at the door. Guests will have the choice of three locally-sourced sliders and accompanying market vegetable side dishes prepared by Cleveland Heath, Mike Shannon’s Grill, Taqueria Z, Obar, and Peel Wood Fired Pizza. (Both Sacred Grounds Café and Obar will be providing delectable vegetarian options.)

222 Artisan Bakery will partner with Annie’s Frozen Custard to provide an ice cream cookie sandwich to top off the meal, and Source Juicery will be providing some summer evening refreshments as well.

Two pints of Recess beer or two glasses of wine are also included in the ticket price. Additional wine, beer, soda, and sliders will be available for purchase. Event-goers will also be treated to live music, yard games, a bag of Chef’s Shoppe popcorn, and old-fashioned Downtown Edwardsville charm.

Tickets are available online, by calling (618) 806-7116, or by visiting the information tent at the Goshen Market (Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon) in Downtown Edwardsville.

All proceeds support the foundation's efforts to help sustain and grow its primary initiatives, including the Goshen Market, the Beet Box (the Foundation’s Mobile Market), and Farm-to-School initiatives. The foundation strives to provide greater access to healthy food for under-served residents, to encourage the growth of local farms, and to provide educational programming to children and the greater community.

Burgers & Brews 2019 is sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Goshen Coffee Company, Bev George & Associates, Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb, LLC., and Henderson Associates Architects.

Those who are unable to attend the event but would like to make a donation can do so at the Goshen Market Foundation’s website.