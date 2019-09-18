Edwardsville Community Foundation establishes fund to support Nickel Plate Station

× Expand The Nickel Plate Station in 1969

The city of Edwardsville, in partnership with the Edwardsville Community Foundation, has established the Nickel Plate Station Fund to support the restoration of the Nickel Plate Train Station.

The 135-year-old station has seen many important moments in Edwardsville’s history and is one of only a handful of its kind left throughout the country. SJ Morrison, Edwardsville’s Fourth Ward alderman, said restoring the station is not just an exercise in preservation, it’s an investment in Edwardsville’s future.

“Among other things, this project will provide a second home for the growing Edwardsville Children’s Museum, allowing for expanded operations and programming,” Morrison said. “We also hope to have interactive exhibits about transportation, science, math, history and geography that will engage children as well as adults.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Nickel Plate Station project,” said Abby Schwent, Edwardsville Children’s Museum director. “The opportunity to expand our services to area families by operating the Nickel Plate Station is very exciting, and we are looking forward to creating new and engaging programs and exhibits geared toward children in grades 3-6. This project syncs up perfectly with our mission and we are excited to roll it out in 2020.”

Morrison said the Phase 1 goal for the project is to raise $100,000, which will help pay for the costs of moving the station to its permanent home, restoring it as well as making necessary upgrades to the building. To learn more about the project, go to NickelPlateStation.org.

Edwardsville Community Foundation Executive Director Pam Farrar said people can go to the foundation’s website to make their tax-deductible donations.

“This is a local treasure that the entire community can have a part in helping to save and restore,” Farrar said. “Contributors at all levels will be invited to the ribbon-cutting and opening events.”

People interested in making a tax-deductible donation to the project can go to edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org or make a check payable to the Edwardsville Community Foundation with “Nickel Plate Station” in the subject line. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter