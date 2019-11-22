Elsah tour to reveal inside of historic homes

× Expand The Village Museum in Elsah

Elsah’s Home for the Holidays House Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, will give participants an opportunity for an “inside look” at Elsah’s historic buildings, many dating back to the 1800s.

Historic Elsah Foundation’s annual event is a self-guided walking tour of the village. Tickets include a visit to 12 historic homes, where the homeowners greet each guest and offer a little history about the building. Also open is the old two-room village schoolhouse, the museum, the churches, Elsah’s quaint little shops, and its cozy bed and breakfast inns. A ride on a horse-drawn carriage is also available at no extra charge.

My Just Desserts will provide a fixed-price lunch for $11 at Farley’s Music Hall. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and is served on a first-come, first-serve basis until 4 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15. Tickets purchased on the day of the house tour will be $18. Tickets may be purchased online, in Elsah at Elsah General Store, Green Tree Inn, and Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, or in Alton at My Just Desserts, or the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa.

The Civic Center, 51 Mill St. (Old School House), will be the site for prepaid ticket pickup starting at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

The Home for the Holidays House Tour is a program event of Historic Elsah Foundation. The foundation, incorporated in 1971 as a nonprofit organization, has as its purpose the preservation and enhancement of the historic buildings, houses, architecture, and culture of the village of Elsah, through the encouragement of historical research on the village and nearby historic areas. The foundation sponsors research projects, educational meetings, house tours and walking tours, and is a co-sponsor of the Village of Elsah Museum.

For more information, call (314) 308-0931.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter