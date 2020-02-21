Engineering students to help renovate Washington Park greenspace

SIUE engineering students grappled with the idea of renovating a Washington Park property as their senior assignment this semester when they learned about the project in one of their initial class meetings.

When students in Anne Werner’s construction management senior assignment class found out their major project will be to renovate a plot of land that once was an automobile tow lot, they raised some concerns but agreed the project would be a big help to the community.

“Part of the thing that excites me about this is being able to fulfill somebody’s vision on this piece of land that does not have the current resources to do it on their own,” senior Cole Stein said.

However, after Associate Sociology Professor Connie Frey-Spurlock explained the potential community benefits, most of the students said they understood the reason for making this one of the biggest assignments of their college careers.

“I don’t really know that much about Washington Park,” senior April Votrain said. “I guess I haven’t heard the best about it just in the past 10 minutes, but it is exciting to hear that it does need help and we’ll be able to play a small role in getting it back to where it should be.”

Students will split into small groups to make a community garden out of what has been a dumping ground in this small village between East St. Louis and Caseyville.

“As for this property, I have been working as a surveyor for about a year now, and what I would like to see from this property is a way to help the community and to help the owner achieve a goal and a dream that she has for this community,” senior Logan Mathewson said.

The property is a privately owned vacant lot leaders in Washington Park would like to see cleaned up. The idea of turning it into a community garden stems from the vision of Derissa Davis, in collaboration with the SIUE Successful Communities Collaborative.

Other parts of the project include continuing to clean up the site, raising funds for small construction projects, building garden beds, and installing a free lending library on the property.

“I think there’s still value in students building something,” Werner said.

The first phase of this project began in fall 2019. There are plans to continue the project at least through the end of the year.

