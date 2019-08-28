Expert to give hummingbird presentation in Elsah

Colorful hummingbirds travel each year to the United States from Costa Rica and Guatemala to spend their summers entertaining people with quick movements in gardens.

Vernon Kleen of Lincoln Land Association of Bird Bonders will give two presentations, from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, about safely catching and banding hummingbirds by certified individuals. Hummingbirds return to the same feeders each year. One has been recorded returning to Roodhouse for nine years.

Visitors can bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the village park or gardens at the Maple Leaf Cottages, Green Tree Inn or Elsah General Store. Mary Ann Pitchford will identify flowers that could be incorporated into yards.

Many Metro East visitors are not aware a tiny 19th-century village is there for their enjoyment, next to the Mississippi River. Ranked as the second entire village placed in the National Register of Historic Places with Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, historic Elsah has been called “the New England of the Midwest.”

