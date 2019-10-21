Festival organizers seek local “spirits” of giving

× Expand photo courtesy of Downtown Country Christmas Festival/Melissa Meske Janice Arnold, coordinator of Jersey County’s Angel Ministries, was one of three past recipients of the annual Kringle Award. Her charitable organization has been helping families from Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties through disasters, hard times and life challenges every day for the past four years by seeking out and distributing donations of clothing, furniture, toys and all other kinds of life goods and services. Arnold was also recognized for the 21 years of advancing her passionate mission of making cherished Christmas memories a reality for hundreds of families in need. Nominations for this year’s Kringle Award are being taken now through Oct. 28, with the award presentation taking place during the 2019 Downtown Country Christmas in Jerseyville on Nov. 30.

Honoring an individual or organization that leads by example through an embodied spirit of selfless giving while also advancing a passion and cause — that’s what Jersey County’s Kringle Award is all about.

And while the word “spirits” might conjure up a different idea during this Halloween season, the spirit of Christmas as captured through the holiday persona of Kris Kringle will soon take over the garden patches of Jersey County where the anticipated arrival of the Great Pumpkin left off.

Nominations for the annual Kringle Award, presented as part of Jerseyville’s annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival, are being sought now through Oct. 28.

This award was created to recognize “that one individual and/or organization who exemplifies a kind of selfless generosity and servant leadership that is at the heart of the holiday season,” said Michael Ward, festival coordinator. “Recipients of the award are those who instinctively invoke an unwavering passion for a cause that results in the betterment of the community as a whole, both here and abroad.”

Award nominations are open to all Jersey County residents. Nominees must be living and able to attend, or have a representative attend, the Nov. 30 festival and be recognized with the presentation of the award as a part of the day’s festivities. Nomination forms can be completed or printed for mailing through the festival’s website, downtowncountrychristmas.com/registration.html.

If mailing a completed nomination form, organizers ask that completed forms be submitted no later than Oct. 28 to Downtown Country Christmas Festival, 103 Lincoln Ave., Jerseyville, IL 62052.

The annual award recipient is selected by festival board and committee members, accompanied by past recipients, from all the nominations received by the deadline. The chosen awardee will be recognized and presented with a special commemorative ornament during the official City Tree Lighting ceremony as a part of the Nov. 30 event.

“This event is a staple in the community,” Ward added. “It has been building over the past four years all because of a wish first made by a little girl from our community.”

That little girl was Jersey County resident Tess Drainer, a previous recipient of the annual Kringle Award. Other past recipients include Kimberly Wade with Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer and Janice Arnold with Angel Ministries.

“I was honored, grateful and thankful to be chosen as a recipient of the Kringle Award,” Arnold said. “I’ve never been one to accept recognition or praise for what I do, but it was exciting. It helped shine a light on what Angel Ministries does for those in the community who depend on us to help them just make it through to the next day. We are part of such a wonderful community, and this was yet another generous gift given selflessly by those who help us so we could pass it forward to those who are in need.”

“There are people out there who still don’t know about us. Our Christmas program, where we help Jersey County families with gifts for the kids, decorations, and so much more, is marking its 21st year, and our Angel Ministries is going into its fourth year. People still aren’t aware of our storefront, all the kinds of assistance we provide, nor all the donations we need. In one day alone last week, we assisted 18 families. I came to realize that receiving the Kringle Award would help raise the visibility of our mission, and our need,” Arnold added.

For more information about Angel Ministries, what they do, and how to help or donate, call or text message Arnold at (618) 535-9919.

Jerseyville’s annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival takes place this year on Saturday, Nov. 30, throughout city’s downtown business district and Courthouse Square. The festival will mark its fifth year with this Small Business Saturday 2019 event that offers something for everyone throughout the day and into the evening; check the Festival’s Facebook page or website for complete details.

A new pre-festival event is also on the calendar that is sure to spark everyone’s spirit of giving while helping to cover the costs incurred from hosting the annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival event.

1880 Pizza Pasta House, 210 S. State St. in Jerseyville, will be the spot Sunday, Nov. 10, for filling hungry bellies while visiting with beloved Disney characters. Six professional portrayals of favorite characters will be in the restaurant to visit with while sampling he new dining venue’s cuisine. Photo and souvenir opportunities will also be available.

Dining reservations are filling up fast for the noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. time slots. Visit Julie’s Graphics, 103 Lincoln Ave., Jerseyville, or call (618) 639-3548 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to secure dining times.

For more information, email downtowncountrychristmas@gmail.com or call (618) 567-0739.

