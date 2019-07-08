Finding a better fit: East Alton looks ahead after Schnucks decision

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo A Schnucks store in Kirkwood, Mo.

Joe Silkwood on Monday said the village will continue to work with ownership groups and grocers to bring a grocery store back to the area.

"We’re disappointed that Schnucks decided not to stay," Silkwood said. "We look forward to working with the ownership group and trying to identify another grocery store that better fits our demographic in that area."

Schnucks announced on Friday that they will close the East Alton location at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, citing "consistently ... poor sales." The 22,000-square-foot location was among those acquired by Schnucks from Shop 'n Save last October.

All 27 of the store's employees will be offered transfers to other nearby Schnucks stores, the company said in a news release. The company’s stores in Wood River, Bethalto and Alton are all within 4.5 miles of the Wilshire Village location, a fact that played a part in the East Alton store's closure, Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said.

“We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” Schnuck said.

Wilshire Village isn't the only shopping center in the village looking to attract a major grocery tenant -- late Friday, the Facebook page for EastGate Plaza said they have heard from community members wanting a grocery store to be among the center's new tenants, and that they "think Ruler Foods would be a great match."

"We have the space, and we'd love for them to join EG Plaza," the page wrote.