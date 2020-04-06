Five ways to practice self-care while social distancing

Here are five ways to keep busy and active while at home from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Get a little fitness in. Gym closures don’t mean you have to sacrifice your gains. There are plenty of exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home that requires minimal equipment (or none at all) to get a full-body workout. See if your gym offers free virtual classes. Or if you don’t know where to start, check out YouTube for videos on everything from Pilates, yoga to even strength training. Not only can you find workout routines from professional trainers to keep you moving and motivated, but they’re also free. And if you can still go outside, nothing beats a walk (just avoid crowds).

Do what helps you relax. Whether you want to binge-watch your favorite show or are constantly checking the news, try to balance your screen time with other activities. While staying informed is great, remember not to overdo it. Instead focus on things that relax you, like reading a book, knitting, doing crafts or baking. It’s important to take breaks, disconnect and simply relax.

Meal prep healthy and fresh meals, before turning to nonperishables. In the midst of all the chaos, most people stocked up on nonperishable items like canned goods. But before you go turning to your long-shelf-life goods, make sure you incorporate all your fresh goods like fruits, vegetables and proteins into your meals. Meal prepping fresh meals and freezing them is a great way to ensure your health doesn’t get compromised and will add some diversity to your meals, which you’ll need if you’re at home for an extended period of time.

Maintain a healthy routine. While you may not be able to stick to your normal routine — like commuting to work, going to the gym and meeting friends for coffee — you can create a new routine at home which includes alternatives to your norm. As tempting as it is to stay in bed and work in your PJs, don’t. It’s important to still get up and go on about your day as usual. Get up, get dressed, establish meal times and remember to take breaks to walk around your home. And when you’re done with work for the day, scheduled a virtual coffee date with your BFFs.

Keep the mind active. Alongside staying physically active, keeping mentally active is important, too. Consider keeping your mind switched on by watching quiz-based programs or doing puzzles. Challenge yourself to keep your mind distracted, which is important for those who may be home alone or are struggling to keep busy.

