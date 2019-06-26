Displaced by flooding, River Bend Yoga finds relief at Mineral Springs Mall

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson River Bend Yoga owner Vicky Delaney practices yoga at the edge of flood waters in Downtown Alton. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kaid Painting and Drywall An aerial view of the flooding near River Bend Yoga's Downtown Alton studio. Prev Next

Like many others, River Bend Yoga had to close their doors in recent weeks due to the rising flood waters.

The yoga studio closed on May 3, leaving the owner, Vicky Delaney, facing an indefinite loss of income and many yoga students dreading the loss of their home studio.

To the delight of all, Dave and Donna Nunnally reached out to Delaney with the generous offer of space in which to hold classes. The Crystal Room at Mineral Springs Mall was donated to River Bend Yoga free of charge.

The Nunnallys, as well as Mineral Springs Mall owner Dan Hornsey, have shown limitless charity during this difficult time, Delaney said.

“This lovely space, the Crystal Room, has been our home away from home during the prolonged flood," she said. "We feel blessed beyond words for the generosity of Mineral Springs Mall and Dave and Donna for the space and gracious hospitality. #OurAlton is epitomized by businesses helping businesses.”

The community has rallied to give support to those impacted by the flood, and it continues to serve as an inspiration. Delaney and the entire River Bend Yoga staff said they are grateful and humbled by the efforts of Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart and crew, as well as the continued patrol and protection provided by the Illinois National Guard.

While they had to delay celebrating their five-year anniversary in June, River Bend Yoga will be honoring their anniversary in July with a day of free classes and prizes. While they can’t currently offer aerial yoga, all other classes are still taking place, including Hot Yoga, Restorative, Beginners, Buti, and even Goat Yoga at Horseshoe Cross Farms.

For all the latest updates and notices, you can visit their Facebook page @RiverbendYoga, or contact Vicky directly at (618) 581-5691.