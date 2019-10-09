Former Marquette coach to be honored at halftime Saturday

Holtman

Former players of Ron Holtman, Marquette Catholic High School’s head football coach from 1955-1966, will honor him at halftime of the Marquette home football game on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Kickoff vs. Dupo is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Public School Stadium.

After his 11-year stint at Marquette, Holtman went on to lead the Mary Institute Country Day School football program to 7 Missouri state championships, as well as 7 state championships in golf.

He is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

Holtman died in 2018 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Maggie, who will be in attendance on Saturday. Former students and players of Holtman are invited to attend.

