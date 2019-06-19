Former player, Granite City coach Kimble reflects on Blues’ win

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Kimble

Darin Kimble had a unique perspective on the St. Louis Blues’ big win.

An alumnus of both the Blues and the Boston Bruins, Kimble still resides in the area and coaches youth hockey on both sides of the river, including with the Granite City High School hockey team.

Given his ties to both the organization and the region, Kimble knows how much the victory meant to the area and its fans.

"They've had so many downs,” he said. “To see what these guys accomplished this year, and to see how they won it, and to see how the fans respected them and stayed behind them, that's what I liked about the whole thing."

Kimble played parts of eight seasons in the National Hockey League, including spending the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons with the Blues. An enforcer by trade, he amassed 1,082 penalty minutes in 311 career NHL games.

Even though his tenure was short and close to three decades ago, Kimble remains in touch with the organization and even made it down to Enterprise Center for a few playoff games during their run to the title.

"The Blues have always kept the alumni involved," he said. "That's a pretty big part of it. I played for the Blues 30 years ago. To keep them involved, there's a connection there."

That 1990-91 season was the one in which superstar Brett Hull scored 86 goals. Like that feat did, Kimble said he anticipates this championship to invigorate the sport of hockey even more in St. Louis and the Metro East.

"I believe with them winning the Stanley Cup, people are more involved in it, and you're going to see another growth in hockey in the future,” he said. “It's going to be good for hockey in the area. A lot of good things are happening in St. Louis right now."