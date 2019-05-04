Furry visitors: National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day hits Granite City

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Pound Pets volunteer Kathy Mayes plays with Roo, a Boston Terrier.

Fountain View Manor had some special visitors on April 30.

The living facility at 3432 Village Lane had 11 cats and 3 dogs in the back room waiting to be adopted. The visit by these animals was part of a National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day fundraising event that was organized by Pound Pets, an animal rescue shelter based in Granite City.

Fountain View marketing director Jim Barzee said he pitched the idea of the event to his manager in February.

"So we got in contact with (Pound Pets director) Deb (White) and said we would like to do a fundraiser and pet adoption day for Pound Pets on April 30," Barzee said. "She said, that sounds great. That's kind of how it all came to be."

Barzee said the event was a good opportunity for the Fountain View residents to have some interaction with the furry friends.

Photo by Theo Tate Pound Pets volunteer Cathy Lofink sits with Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, a pair of poodles.

"Our residents have family members who bring in pets," the marketing director said. "All of our residents have either Alzheimer's or dementia, and we don't allow them to have pets here because most of them wouldn't be able to take care of them properly. But we allow their families to bring in pets anytime they want. Not only does it benefit that resident, but it benefits all of our residents because they love pets."

Three Pound Pets volunteers -- Dawn McPherson, Kathy Mayes and Cathy Lofink -- brought in the animals.

"We try to attend events to get the animals out," Mayes said. "The animals have a blast, so even if they don't get adopted, it's a day out of the shelter and it's a day to meet people."

Recently, the volunteers and the animals attended a food truck festival at Benton Park. They plan to attend a yard sale at the Granite City Moose Lodge on May 10-11 and the Melting Pot on June 1 at Civic Park.

McPherson said it's important to go to events around the Granite City area so they could get people interested in adopting a pet.

"We don't have an everyday facility where people just walk in and want to adopt an animal," she said. "We're almost 100 percent foster-based, so this gets our guys more visibility than just the online stuff. There's a lot more exposure and it helps with adoptions. The more adoptions and the more these guys we can get out, the more we can actually take in and save and get out of animal control."

Pound Pets has an animal control building that is located in 2900 Missouri Ave., and it houses 30 cats and eight dogs. The organization has 20 volunteers.

"We fight like everything to get to keep them alive," said Lofink, who has been working as a volunteer for five years. "So far, so good. People don't know who we are. Everybody has always equated us with the Granite City APA that's on Old Alton Road, but now they're starting to realize that we're Pound Pets and we do important work."