Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors volunteers

National Volunteer Month and Week offer the occasion to bring attention to the contributions of volunteers and their service provided free of charge to the communities they serve to overcome today’s greatest challenges.
Now more than ever, leaders must take the time to honor their community’s generous citizens and their incredible efforts to give back and to transform the nation and world. Things may look and feel very different right now, but what hasn’t changed is the outsized impact volunteers continue to have on girls’ lives within the Girl Scouts of the USA and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois movement. When volunteers take the lead, girls discover that they too can take on leadership roles and change the world.
That's why National Volunteer Month in April, National Volunteer Week April 19-25, and Girl Scout Leader Day on April 22 are so near and dear to Girl Scouts’ hearts. Girl Scouts of the USA, supporting about 750,000 volunteers nationally, and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, supporting more than 3,500 volunteers regionally, celebrate the powerful, life-changing contributions volunteers make to empower Girl Scouts all year long. No matter what the world throws at them, volunteers are the ones who keep the Girl Scout spirit strong — and whatever they bring to Girl Scouts at this time, their efforts are incredible and appreciated.
Every year on April 22 — Girl Scout Leader’s Day — Girl Scouts gives extra kudos. Troop leaders, the movement is forever grateful to you for being the role models girls look up to, especially in challenging times like these. Be sure to visit the Facebook page for details regarding a spirit week full of fun to help engage and applaud all of the hard-working Girl Scout Volunteers.
“All of our volunteers’ sacrifices and their hard work do not go unnoticed,” Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham said. “I am in awe of each of them. I respect them, and on behalf of our entire council, I am grateful for their heartfelt giving of themselves in the service to the girls of this council. Thank you so much, volunteers.”
Each year Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors their most accomplished volunteers at an annual Adult Awards Ceremony. Because of these uncertain times the ceremony has been postponed. This does not stop the organization from wanting to honor its best and brightest. The following is a list of this year’s honorees.
Heart of Gold Award Winner
The GSofSI Heart of Gold Award is a lifetime achievement award presented to one volunteer annually. This volunteer will have provided 20+ years of service to Girl Scouts and must still be an active member. The recipient was nominated by peers and voted on by the Adult Awards Committee
Ruthie Alexander, Service Unit (SU) 30, Jefferson County, Illinois
Thanks Badge Award Winners
The Thanks Badge honors individual, active, registered adult Girl Scouts whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission delivery goals and priorities of the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement.
Kathy Arend, SU 110, Highland, Illinois
Thanks Badge II Award Winners
The Thanks Badge II recognizes previous recipients of the Thanks Badge who have provided additional exceptional service that has impacted the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement
Rita Schaefer, SU 207, Bellevile/Swansea, Illinois
Carline Jung, SU 209, Millstadt, Columbia, Dupo, Smithton, Illinois
President’s Award Winners
The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.
Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois
Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois
Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Living Her Legacy Award Winners
A newer award for GSofSI, the Living her Legacy award is presented to leaders who began a troop at the first year Daisy level and continued with the same troop until the girls became graduating Ambassadors.
Nanette Campbell, SU 210, New Athens, Marissa, St. Libory, Freeburg; Troop 924
Ruby Floyd, SU 531, Edgar/Clark Counties, Illinois; Edwardville/Glen Carbon, Illinois; Troop 2080
Dawn Quicksall, SU 511, Effingham, Illinois; Troop 2073
Christine Stewart, SU 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois; Troop 345
Volunteer of Excellence Award Winners
The Volunteer of Excellence award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
Service Unit 15, Clinton, Washington Counties, Illinois
Rose Detmer
Service Unit 30, Jefferson County, Illinois
Seirra Forristall
Sheila Forristall
Sheila Jolly Scrivner
Melinda Robison
Sheila Seidel
Emily Shands
Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois
Catherine Brantley
Laura Cannon
Misty Holt (In memoriam)
Alicia Kiechler
Sarah Phipps
Vanessa Roach
Service Unit 57, Randolph County (North), Illinois
Mary Koester
Service Unit 72, UPAC
Celeste Borders
Amanda Sullivan
Service Unit 90, West Williamson County, Illinois
Elizabeth “Beth” Chapman
Service Unit 105, Jersey/Calhoun Counties, Illinois
Jennifer Kallal
Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois
Courtney Bilyeu
Service Unit 108, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois
Dawn Greenwood
Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Brooke Dippolito
Gwen Hites
Stacy Lautz
Nicole Smith
Courtney Sutherland
Candice Winkelman
Service Unit 202, Clinton and St. Clair Counties, Illinois
Stephanie Beckwith
Jennifer Biebel
Service Unit 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois
Melissa Kiser
Service Unit 511, Efffingham, Illinois
Kimberly Harvey
Sharon Knowles
Martha Stice
Melissa Sutter- Milanec
Service Unit 521, Western Coles/Cumberland Counties, Illinois
Krista Kingery
April Schultz
Service Unit 531, Edgar/Clark Counties, Illinois
Danielle Johnson
Service Unit 544, Crawford/Jasper Counties, Illinois
Melissa Cottrill
Dawn Renee Goodwin
Appreciation Pin Award Winners
This pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had a measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area.
Service Unit 7, Bond/Fayette Counties, Illinois
Diana Doll
Service Unit 39, Lawrence County, Illinois
Anita Winkles
Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois
Shellse Keller
Service Unit 90, West Williamson County, Illinois
Sara Childress
Service Unit 105, Jersey/Calhoun Counties, Illinois
Tasha McQuay
Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois
Carol Bond
Leslie Ann Lesko
Keely Rucker
Nicole Striegel
Service Unit 108, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois
Rebecca Walkup
Service Unit 109, Troy/St. Jacob, Illinois
Krysti Connelly
Christie Manso
Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Katrina Bergman
Nell Hennon
Rosemarie Simpson
Angelina Zabala
Service Unit 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois
Carrie Davitz
Katie Manno
Cathy Seaman
Service Unit 211, Waterloo, Illinois
Jean Hoeffken
Honor Pin Award Winners
An Honor Pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.
Jason Dothager, SU 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois
Ronnie Winterich, SU 111, Collinsville/Maryville/Caseyville, Illinois
Nanette Campbell, SU 210, New Athens, Marissa, St. Libory, Freeburg, Illinois