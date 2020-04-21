Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors volunteers

National Volunteer Month and Week offer the occasion to bring attention to the contributions of volunteers and their service provided free of charge to the communities they serve to overcome today’s greatest challenges. 

Now more than ever, leaders must take the time to honor their community’s generous citizens and their incredible efforts to give back and to transform the nation and world. Things may look and feel very different right now, but what hasn’t changed is the outsized impact volunteers continue to have on girls’ lives within the Girl Scouts of the USA and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois movement. When volunteers take the lead, girls discover that they too can take on leadership roles and change the world. 

That's why National Volunteer Month in April, National Volunteer Week April 19-25, and Girl Scout Leader Day on April 22 are so near and dear to Girl Scouts’ hearts. Girl Scouts of the USA, supporting about 750,000 volunteers nationally, and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, supporting more than 3,500 volunteers regionally, celebrate the powerful, life-changing contributions volunteers make to empower Girl Scouts all year long. No matter what the world throws at them, volunteers are the ones who keep the Girl Scout spirit strong — and whatever they bring to Girl Scouts at this time, their efforts are incredible and appreciated.

Every year on April 22 — Girl Scout Leader’s Day — Girl Scouts gives extra kudos. Troop leaders, the movement is forever grateful to you for being the role models girls look up to, especially in challenging times like these.  Be sure to visit the Facebook page for details regarding a spirit week full of fun to help engage and applaud all of the hard-working Girl Scout Volunteers. 

“All of our volunteers’ sacrifices and their hard work do not go unnoticed,” Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham said. “I am in awe of each of them. I respect them, and on behalf of our entire council, I am grateful for their heartfelt giving of themselves in the service to the girls of this council. Thank you so much, volunteers.”

Each year Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors their most accomplished volunteers at an annual Adult Awards Ceremony. Because of these uncertain times the ceremony has been postponed. This does not stop the organization from wanting to honor its best and brightest.  The following is a list of this year’s honorees.

Heart of Gold Award Winner 

The GSofSI Heart of Gold Award is a lifetime achievement award presented to one volunteer annually.  This volunteer will have provided 20+ years of service to Girl Scouts and must still be an active member.  The recipient was nominated by peers and voted on by the Adult Awards Committee

Ruthie Alexander, Service Unit (SU) 30, Jefferson County, Illinois

Thanks Badge Award Winners

The Thanks Badge honors individual, active, registered adult Girl Scouts whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission delivery goals and priorities of the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement.

Kathy Arend, SU 110, Highland, Illinois

Thanks Badge II Award Winners 

The Thanks Badge II recognizes previous recipients of the Thanks Badge who have provided additional exceptional service that has impacted the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement

Rita Schaefer, SU 207, Bellevile/Swansea, Illinois

Carline Jung, SU 209, Millstadt, Columbia, Dupo, Smithton, Illinois

President’s Award Winners 

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois 

Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois 

Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois

Living Her Legacy Award Winners 

A newer award for GSofSI, the Living her Legacy award is presented to leaders who began a troop at the first year Daisy level and continued with the same troop until the girls became graduating Ambassadors.

Nanette Campbell, SU 210, New Athens, Marissa, St. Libory, Freeburg; Troop 924

Ruby Floyd, SU 531, Edgar/Clark Counties, Illinois; Edwardville/Glen Carbon, Illinois; Troop 2080 

Dawn Quicksall, SU 511, Effingham, Illinois; Troop 2073 

Christine Stewart, SU 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois; Troop 345 

Volunteer of Excellence Award Winners 

The Volunteer of Excellence award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Service Unit 15, Clinton, Washington Counties, Illinois

Rose Detmer 

Service Unit 30, Jefferson County, Illinois

Seirra Forristall 

Sheila Forristall 

Sheila Jolly Scrivner 

Melinda Robison 

Sheila Seidel 

Emily Shands 

Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois 

Catherine Brantley 

Laura Cannon 

Misty Holt (In memoriam)

Alicia Kiechler 

Sarah Phipps 

Vanessa Roach 

Service Unit 57, Randolph County (North), Illinois 

Mary Koester 

Service Unit 72, UPAC 

Celeste Borders 

Amanda Sullivan 

Service Unit 90, West Williamson County, Illinois 

Elizabeth “Beth” Chapman 

Service Unit 105, Jersey/Calhoun Counties, Illinois 

Jennifer Kallal 

Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois 

Courtney Bilyeu 

Service Unit 108, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois 

Dawn Greenwood 

Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois 

Brooke Dippolito 

Gwen Hites 

Stacy Lautz 

Nicole Smith 

Courtney Sutherland 

Candice Winkelman 

Service Unit 202, Clinton and St. Clair Counties, Illinois 

Stephanie Beckwith 

Jennifer Biebel 

Service Unit 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois 

Melissa Kiser 

Service Unit 511, Efffingham, Illinois 

Kimberly Harvey 

Sharon Knowles 

Martha Stice 

Melissa Sutter- Milanec 

Service Unit 521, Western Coles/Cumberland Counties, Illinois

Krista Kingery 

April Schultz 

Service Unit 531, Edgar/Clark Counties, Illinois 

Danielle Johnson 

Service Unit 544, Crawford/Jasper Counties, Illinois 

Melissa Cottrill 

Dawn Renee Goodwin 

Appreciation Pin Award Winners

This pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had a measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area. 

Service Unit 7, Bond/Fayette Counties, Illinois 

Diana Doll 

Service Unit 39, Lawrence County, Illinois

Anita Winkles 

Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois 

Shellse Keller 

Service Unit 90, West Williamson County, Illinois

Sara Childress 

Service Unit 105, Jersey/Calhoun Counties, Illinois 

Tasha McQuay 

Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois 

Carol Bond 

Leslie Ann Lesko 

Keely Rucker 

Nicole Striegel 

Service Unit 108, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois 

Rebecca Walkup 

Service Unit 109, Troy/St. Jacob, Illinois

Krysti Connelly 

Christie Manso 

Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois 

Katrina Bergman 

Nell Hennon 

Rosemarie Simpson 

Angelina Zabala 

Service Unit 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois 

Carrie Davitz 

Katie Manno 

Cathy Seaman 

Service Unit 211, Waterloo, Illinois 

Jean Hoeffken 

Honor Pin Award Winners 

An Honor Pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.

Jason Dothager, SU 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois

Ronnie Winterich, SU 111, Collinsville/Maryville/Caseyville, Illinois 

Nanette Campbell, SU 210, New Athens, Marissa, St. Libory, Freeburg, Illinois

