Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to host summer camps

Summer camp is a Girl Scout tradition that gives girls exciting opportunities to try new adventures, build skills, and make friends while enjoying the great outdoors.

Not a Girl Scout? No problem — girls who are entering kindergarten through 12th grade can join for the 2019-20 membership year with a 17-month extended membership option for $35. That way, girls can go to Girl Scout camp in the summer and transition right into a traditional troop experience in the fall. Visit the website for full camp descriptions and more information about becoming a Girl Scout.

Adult volunteers are welcome at Girl Scout Day Camp. Some camps offer reduced camp fees for children of volunteers. Contact the camp you’re interested in attending to learn more.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To learn more or to make a donation to help a Girl Scout go to camp, call (800) 345-6858, email customercare@gsofsi.org, or visit the website.

Summer 2019 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Day Camps

Shipwrecked: Sponsored by Collinsville/Maryville Area Girl Scouts

Daisies - Cadettes (grades K-8)

June 10-14; 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Camp Torqua, Edwardsville

Registration deadline: April 15

Camp Fee: $65, $90 for registrations between 4/16-5/1; Overnight Option: $25

Day Contact: Ronnie Winterich rwinterich@gmail.com

Muggles, Magic & Mayhem: Sponsored by Highland Area Girl Scouts

Daisies - Ambassadors (grades 1-12)

June 3-7, 6-9 p.m.

Silver Lake Park, Highland

Registration deadline: April 26

Camp Fee: $55

Contact: Dena Davis SU110DayCamp@yahoo.com

Hungry Games Beach Party: Sponsored by Granite City Area Girl Scouts

Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12)

June 17-21; 6-9 p.m.

Camp Torqua, Edwardsville

Registration deadline: May 15

Camp Fee: $50; Overnight Option: $5

Contact: Lynette Melton-Wolfe lynettemeltonwolfe@gmail.com

Camp Like a GIRL: Chan Ya Ta Edition: Sponsored by South Macoupin County Girl Scouts

Daisies-Juniors (grades K-5)

June 24-28; 5-8 p.m.

Camp Chan Ya Ta, Worden

Registration Deadline: June 3

Camp Fee: $40; Overnight Option: $15

Contact: Christina Wright SU107daycamp@gmail.com

Mini STEM Camp 2019: Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Daisies - Brownies (grades K-3)

July 11-12 9 a.m.-3 pm.

Camp Torqua, Edwardsville

Registration deadline: July 1

Camp Fee: $45

Contact: Emily Stanley customercare@gsofsi.org

STEM Camp VII - What Rhymes With Seven? Sponsored By Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Juniors - Ambassadors (grades 4-12)

July 15-19; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Torqua, Edwardsville

Registration deadline: July 1

Camp Fee: $80

Contact: Emily Stanley customercare@gsofsi.org

Additional Girl Scout Day Camps will take place across Southern Illinois. In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is offering Resident Camp opportunities at four locations this summer.

