Girl Scouts plan registration events

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Girl Scouts unleashes the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) in every girl, preparing her for a lifetime of leadership and success. Whether she’s hiking in the woods, programming a robot or working with city hall to develop a community garden, a Girl Scout can choose from an exciting array of experiences to suit her interests at every age. Outdoor adventure, STEM exploration, community service, travel, lifelong friendships and positive female role models are just a few of the many opportunities Girl Scouts has to offer.

Girls in kindergarten through 12th grades and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting. Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed to assist newly formed troops. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests. The cost to join Girl Scouts is $25 and financial assistance is available for girls and volunteers. To learn more, visit Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website or email girlscoutserviceunit101@gmail.com.

Registration events

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton

Ice cream social from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Mitchell School, 316 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Wood River Masonic Lodge, 390 E. Lorena Ave.

