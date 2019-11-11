Godfrey cadet inducted into Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets

Jack Gaffney of Godfrey has officially been inducted into the 131st Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets at the academy’s Passing Through Ceremony.

The ceremony is a generations-old tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Crucible, Maroon Phase training and handbook test.

The Crucible is a series of mental and physical obstacles that challenge cadets as an individual and a team, with tasks such as a 5-mile hike, a 1.5-mile rope carry, climbing challenges, conditioning drills and more. Maroon Phase training and handbook tests consist of learning academy regulations, honor code and decorum.

“We have tested their hearts, we have tested their grit, we have tested their perseverance,” academy Commandant Col. Rick Grabowski said at the ceremony. “They are standing here today because they never quit — they kept going.”

To signify his official rank in the corps, Gaffney was awarded his hat brass, an emblem which mirrors the academy’s crest.

