Godfrey disc golf project

Temperatures in the 90s did not deter Alton-Godfrey Rotary members who gathered Aug. 25 at LaVista Park to lay disc golf tees. Club members Bill Moyer, Dennis Wilson, Tim Hinrichs and Jim White scraped, dug, leveled and packed the tee areas in preparation for the laying of concrete. Jason Enos of Smart Choice Auto joined club members to work on the project. Village of Godfrey's Doug Schnur manned the front loader. Along with their labor, Alton-Godfrey Rotary and local businesses are contributing funds and materials.

